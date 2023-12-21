Can you beat our royal experts?

How many rooms are in Buckingham Palace? What is the name of Princess Kate's newborn nephew? Which Danish royal started a new job in Washington this year? And what dance move did Princess Charlotte perform at her grandfather King Charles's coronation concert?

If you know the answers to these questions, then why not test your royal knowledge in our Royal Quiz of the Year. Here's a teaser of what to expect…

You can watch the full quiz (and more importantly find out who won – The People's Princesses or The Good, The Bad, and The Corgis) on The HELLO! Royal Club on Substack.

You'll need to be a paid subscriber to watch the quiz, but we're offering a special 14-day free trial so you can get full access to the sleigh-full of royal delights we have planned this Christmas.

As well as having access to the quiz, you'll of course have a raft of other benefits at your fingertips.

Our paid subscribers currently receive two weekly newsletters, one from HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, as well as exclusive audio notes, video posts, access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists, a subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (worth £82 annually), and much more.

At the heart of our club is exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to royal news and events, plus the chance to join a digital community of like-minded royal fans. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up today.