Princess Charlene rocks daring beauty look for festive outing with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out for a festive occasion with her husband Prince Albert looking so striking. The royal was seen during the Christmas Tree at Monaco Palace celebrations and she is giving us some serious Christmas Day style inspo.

Charlene, 45, was seen in a deep red cable knit sweater with a ribbed high neck under a navy blue longline coat which she wore done up. Peeking out from beneath the stylish coat was a pair of cherry red suede boots with a skinny kitten heel.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked red boots

The Princess added an unusual accessory that made the look feel so chic – a pair of red woollen gloves. We couldn't get enough of Charlene's makeup. She stepped outside the royal box with an orange-toned lip – a welcomed departure from the nude lip we have become accustomed to seeing royal ladies in.

© Getty Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of walked arm in arm

She also wore a cool-toned eyeshadow look that emphasised the outer corner of her eye, amplified by her spidery long lashes. Her jewellery was kept simple – she just wore a pair of double pearl earrings and wore her hair in her iconic pixie cut with a sweeping fringe.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked a red lip

Prince Albert, 65, matched his wife's festive energy in a similar longline navy coat but opted for a layered moment in the form of a knitted zip-up and a crisp white shirt with a fun addition – a tie covered in Christmassy motifs.

© Getty The Prince and Princess handed out gifts

The couple were seen walking arm-in-arm to the event and were seen giving out presents to children. There was even someone dressed as Father Christmas at the celebration.

WATCH: Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 45

Charlene has been expanding her festive wardrobe lately and we are loving the new additions. She was spotted with the president of Monte-Carlo Societe des Bains de Mer Stephane Valeri at the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco earlier this month looking so stylish.

© Getty Princess Charlene attended the inauguration of the Christmas village in Monaco

The royal wore a midi-length coat in a bright red check pattern that had a cape detail that swept over one shoulder. She teamed the showstopping piece with a black roll-neck jumper and a pair of black cigarette trousers for a timeless aesthetic. The Princess wore gloves once again but opted for a black leather pair for a luxurious feel.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023

It is clear red is the Prince's wife's colour. The South Africa-born royal wrapped up warm in a magnificent wool coat, teamed with a matching red dress, scarlet gloves and coordinating heeled boots when she attended a ceremony marking the National Day in Monaco. The mother-of-two added an incredible red fascinator to complete the look.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco rocked red sequins

She stunned at the Gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day 2023 in November alongside her husband and stepdaughter Jazmin Grimaldi. Princess Charlene wore a bespoke gown by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo that was covered in red sequins paired with a pair of deep ruby custom Manolo Blahnik satin pumps.

© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace The Princess opted for a sequinned floor-length gown

DISCOVER: Royal family 2023 Christmas card photos from around the world

We love that the Princess is not afraid to rock sequins. She wore a fabulous silver sequin gown to the annual Bal de Noel of her eponymous Foundation earlier this month. The piece featured a boat neckline, long sleeves and a trailing skirt which was perfectly complemented by her silver slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her silver metallic 'Milan x Micaela' clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection.