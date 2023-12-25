Prince George spotted exchanging cheeky look with dad Prince William during carol concert

Prince George was in attendance alongside his parents, the Prince of Princess of Wales, and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert, and royal watchers were quick to spot a moment during the service where he exchanged a cheeky look with his dad!

During the service, Prince William was standing next to his eldest son, 10-year-old Prince George, when the young royal glanced at his dad. William caught his eye and gave him a quick smile before their attention returned to the service.

The very special concert was hosted by Princess Kate, and held in honour of those working with babies and young children. In a welcome speech for the programme, which aired on ITV, Kate said: "Welcome to our third carol service at Westminster Abbey. Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time. It brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

"Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us even before we’re born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on. But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child’s world can we hope to make a difference and so tonight’s guests have been invited in recognition of support for our youngest children.

"As we shine a spotlight on the critical role that they play in raising the future generation. From parents and carers to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers thank you for all you do in helping the youngest members of our communities feel safe, valued and loved."

This was just one of the royal family’s many events in the lead-up to Christmas, and the concert was attended by several members of the royal family including Zara Tindall, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice.

The family will be celebrating Christmas Day at Sandringham, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be joined by Kate, William and their children for morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The royal family traditionally greets people gathered to wish them a Merry Christmas outside of the church, before having a family lunch complete with turkey and all of the trimmings! This will be the second year that Charles has been King for the holidays, and his Christmas message will be broadcast at 3 pm.

When do the Royal Family eat on Christmas Day? Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who gave HELLO! an etiquette lesson earlier this year, also weighed in on the timings of the culinary feast that occurs at Sandringham over the festive season. "At the end of Christmas Day… the royals must go to Weight Watchers," he joked, giving more detail about the endless courses enjoyed by the family. Royal Family Christmas Day schedule 8:00 AM - Breakfast

11:00 AM - Elevenses (where tea and coffee is served with biscuits)

12:30 AM - Pre-lunch drinks

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Lunch

4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - Afternoon Tea

6:30 PM Pre-evening drinks

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pre-dinner drinks

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM Dinner "If they're going to have supper, which is unlikely, that would be between 10 and midnight," Grant explained. "And then they’ll start it all again the following morning," he concluded, but not before teasing: "In between that they've signed up to Weight Watchers."

This year, it was recorded in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace which leads onto the royal residence’s iconic balcony, and the monarch is expected to share a personal reflection on the year as well as touch on current issues.

