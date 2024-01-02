Princess Eugenie takes to Instagram to share impassioned New Year's resolution

Princess Eugenie has taken to social media to share a very important New Year's resolution alongside her friend and colleague, Julia de Boinville.

In a video uploaded to Instagram Stories on Monday, the duo, who co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective, spoke passionately about the importance of raising awareness for modern slavery. Take a look below...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals her Near Years Resolution for 2024

"It's the time for New Year's resolutions. Please can we ask that [everybody makes it their] New Year's resolution to combat modern slavery [and] to raise awareness," Julia commenced, before Eugenie, 33, added: "Modern slavery is very much a hidden crime.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie launched her charity in 2017

"It could be the cleaner in your office who empties your bin at night. It could be your person doing your nails. It could be someone at your car wash. It could be people within a mile of where you live."

She finished by adding: "So please be vigilant and keep your eyes open".

Eugenie and her best friend Julia set up their charity in 2017 after they went on a trip to India and witnessed first-hand the extent to which slavery still exists.

On the official website, they explain their story: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India."

© Getty Images Eugenie and Julia have known each other since school

The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," leading them to campaign for the end of human trafficking and set up their charity in 2017.

Over the years, Princess Eugenie has been working hard to promote the work of her charity. Back in November 2023, the mother-of-two donned her finest threads to present the inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective. She was joined by members of her family including her sister Princess Beatrice, cousin Zara Tindall and her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

© Getty Images Eugenie posed alongside Cressida Bonas and best friend Julia

The gala was held at the Battersea Arts Centre and guests were treated to performances from Ed, The London Essentials and Dream, a modern slavery survivors' choir, which was formed during music therapy sessions provided by The Salvation Army.

Funds raised during the event aim to help the charity continue to raise awareness about modern slavery as well as "building cross sector partnerships and solutions to drive positive and lasting change".

© Getty Images Jack Brooksbank was also on hand to support Princess Eugenie

Speaking about the event, Eugenie explained: "There are more enslaved men, women, and children than at any other time in history and it's something that deeply affects us, and we knew from the start we wanted to make a difference. A lasting impact."

She continued: "We encourage law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking and modern slavery".

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice were also in attendance

For the special event, Eugenie looked dazzling in a floor-length black satin gown complete with a thigh-grazing split, glitzy buttons and ruched detailing. She wore her chestnut tresses in a side part and elevated her look with a creamy pink lipstick.