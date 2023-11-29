Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice dazzle at star-studded event for special cause - best photos

Royal girls' night out! Princess Eugenie was joined by her sister Princess Beatrice, cousin Zara Tindall and mother Sarah, Duchess of York, on Wednesday November 29 as the mother-of-two presented the inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective, an organisation that she co-founded alongside childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

The royal looked absolutely dazzling in a black satin gown, with a thigh-high split decorated with bejeweled buttons, while her cousin Zara wowed in a black lace short dress with A-line skirt, and Princess Beatrice wore a black satin blazer gown.

The inaugural gala brought a whole host of stars including Camila Alves McConaughey and Ed Sheeran. Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank also joined the party, as did Bea's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The gala was held at the Battersea Arts Centre and guests were treated to performances from Ed, The London Essentials and Dream, a modern slavery survivors' choir, which was formed during music therapy sessions provided by The Salvation Army.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre on November 29, 2023

© Dave Benett Princess Eugenie of York poses with cousin Zara Tindall

Funds raised during the event aim to help the charity continue to raise awareness about modern slavery as well as "building cross sector partnerships and solutions to drive positive and lasting change".

Speaking about the event, Eugenie explained: "There are more enslaved men, women, and children than at any other time in history and it’s something that deeply affects us, and we knew from the start we wanted to make a difference. A lasting impact."

"We encourage law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking and modern slavery," she continued.

