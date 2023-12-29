Royals at 13: Savannah Phillips, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and more on their milestone birthdays

We're sending a big happy birthday to Savannah Phillips who turned 13 on Thursday 29th December. The eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips has officially become a teenager and the young royal will no doubt be celebrating her milestone birthday surrounded by family, laughter and joy.

When Savannah was born back in 2010, she became the first grandchild of Princess Anne. Two years later, Peter and Autumn welcomed their second daughter, Isla, who will turn 12 in March 2024. Although Peter and Autumn are no longer together after separating in 2021, they continue to co-parent their daughters who are eighteenth and nineteenth in the line of succession to the throne.

To celebrate Savannah's special day, we take a look back over the years to see other senior members of the royal family and what they looked like when they hit their teenage years…

What the royals looked like at the age of 13…

Savannah Phillips © Chris Jackson,Getty Savannah Phillips stepped out with her father, Peter, and her younger sister, Isla, to attend The 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on 8th December, just a couple of weeks before her birthday. The service was put together by the Princess of Wales and was attended by other members of the royal family including the Wales', King Charles and Queen Camilla and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. In this photo, both girls were joined by their aunt Zara Tindall who walked proudly alongside her nieces. The sisters dressed smartly for the occasion in their coat dresses with black tights and black shoes.

Prince William © Tim Graham,Getty Prince William, 41, is first in line to the throne, a proud husband and a father of three. But back in mid-1995, a 13-year-old Prince William, who was born on 21st June 1982, was getting ready to head off to begin his education at Eton College. In this photo, taken just two months after the young Prince became a teenager, he's pictured at the 95th birthday celebrations for the Queen Mother. A month later, he would join Eton and partake in the famous photocall outside the prestigious school alongside his younger brother, Prince Harry, his father, the then-Prince of Wales, and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry © Tim Graham,Getty Two years and three months after welcoming their firstborn, Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed Prince Harry on 15th September 1984. The Duke of Sussex, now 34, turned 13 in September 1997 – a time that will stay with Prince Harry forever. In this photo, Prince Harry stands proudly with his father near the Balmoral Estate in Scotland in August 1997, the month before Harry became a teenager. It was taken just a few weeks before Prince William and Prince Harry's mother tragically died in a car crash in Paris. A week before Harry's 13th birthday, the world watched the brave young prince walk with his brother, William, and his father, grandfather and Uncle Charles at the funeral for Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton © WPA Pool,Getty Although the Princess of Wales, 41, was, of course, not a royal when she was 13 years old, we love this photo of a young Kate Middleton all the same. The image shows the sport-loving Kate, who was born on the 9th of January 1982, pictured with her hockey team circa 1995, around the time Kate became a teenager. At the time of the photo, Kate was a student at St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, Berkshire.

King Charles © Mirrorpix,Getty The King, Prince Charles as he was known then, turned 13 on the 14th of November 1961. This photo taken from the year the young prince became a teenager shows him sitting in a car alongside his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his father, Prince Philip. Just eight years before, Prince Charles became first in line to the throne when his mother was crowned Queen of England on 2 June 1953.



Princess Anne © ullstein bild Dtl.,Getty Princess Anne is a couple of years younger than her brother, so she turned 13 on 15th August 1963. This wonderful photo taken from that year shows a young Princess Anne sitting alongside her aunt, Princess Margaret. We can really see the resemblance between Princess Anne and her daughter Zara in this photo.



Princess Beatrice © PA Images,Getty Princess Beatrice, 35, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, hit her teenage years in 2001. This photo was taken in early 2001, just a few months before Beatrice turned 13 on the 8th of August. The young princess of pictured alongside her sister, Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, as the family enjoy a fun trip to Disneyland Paris.



Princess Eugenie © UK Press,Getty Princess Eugenie, 33, is a couple of years younger than her sister and therefore turned 13 in March 2003. Around the time Eugenie hit her teenage years, the Yorks went on a trip to the Alps for a skiing holiday and took part in a photocall for the press. This photo shows Eugenie looking in her element on her family skiing holiday, taken around the time of her birthday.



Zara Phillips © Tim Graham,Getty Zara Phillips, now known as Zara Tindall, was born on 15th May 1981 and was the second oldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The 42-year-old turned 13 in 1994 and this photo from that time shows Zara laughing as they enjoy sports outdoors at their family's estate, Gatcombe Park. To this day, equestrian and Olympian Zara is happiest when outside around her horses.

