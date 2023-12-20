Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank make joint appearance at King Charles's pre-Christmas meal

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have made a joint appearance as the couple were seen arriving for a pre-Christmas meal on Wednesday, which was hosted by King Charles.

The couple, who share children August and Ernest Brooksbank, were seen arriving in a black Range Rover with the daughter of Prince Andrew at the wheel. Eugenie looked splendid in a gorgeous red frock as she wore her brunette locks in her signature style and kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing her wedding ring and a pair of stud earrings.

WATCH: All you need to know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story

Jack, meanwhile, looked suitably smart in a black suit with a white shirt and blue tie, and also wore a pair of glasses as he was seen chatting to his wife as she found a spot to park.

Their outing comes after Eugenie made a solo appearance at Princess Kate's carol concert, which was hosted earlier this month. The mum-of-two stole the show in an all-black ensemble, with her sequin coat keeping her warm from the chilly weather.

© Getty Eugenie stunned at the concert

However, the statement piece of her outfit had to be her sky-high leather Aquazzura boots that made Eugenie stand out from the crowd as she made her arrival. The star incorporated a pop of colour into her outfit with a burgundy croc-style bag from Aspinal London.

It's going to be a special Christmas for the Brooksbanks this year, as it marks their first as a family-of-four after the couple welcomed their second son, Ernest, on 30 May.

© Shutterstock Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows in October 2018

The King has continued his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of hosting extended members of his family before leaving to travel to Norfolk later this week. It's a chance for the King and Queen to celebrate the festive season with relatives they won't see on Christmas Day.

The late Queen would traditionally host a gathering at Buckingham Palace days before taking the train from London to King's Lynn. Last year, Charles and Camilla hosted the pre-Christmas lunch for the first time at Windsor Castle, but chose to arrive at Sandringham privately.

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack share two children

Eugenie previously spoke with Jessie Ware and her mum, Lennie, on the Table Manners podcast, where she spoke about the manners used when she was dining for senior members of the royal family.

When asked by podcast host Jessie: "Being a member of the royal family, are there certain things that you grew up having to do?" Eugenie explained: "We had 'Table Manners A' for like really little people… So when we were with granny, and 'Table Manners Z' was when we were at home."