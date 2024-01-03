Prince Frederik and Princess Mary make regal appearance after future royal titles are announced

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary joined Queen Margrethe at a New Year's reception on Wednesday – just 11 days before Frederik is set to become King of Denmark.

The royal couple joined the queen to greet members of the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Mary, 51, looked elegant in a high-necked navy blue satin gown with her Order of Elephant on display on a blue sash.

The royal mother-of-four's glossy brunette locks were swept off her face and pinned with two dainty clips.

Meanwhile, Frederik, 55, donned his military uniform, displaying his medals and honours.

During the reception at the opulent palace, Queen Margrethe gave an emotional speech.

© Getty Queen Margrethe gave a moving speech

Margrethe, 83, who will abdicate on 14 January – which also officially marks 52 years since her reign began – wore a burgundy satin dress with black fur collar and cuffs.

The Danish queen debuted the so-called 'cure' dress in 2023 after retiring her previous royal blue gown, which she wore for New Year's receptions for 25 years.

© Getty Queen Margrethe wore a burgundy dress and a furry coat

On January 1, the day after her speech in which she announced her surprise abdication, Queen Margrethe was joined at a white-tie reception by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, as well as Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, who are currently based in Washington D.C.

In her speech, the Danish monarch said: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will be known as King and Queen on accession day

Unlike the British monarchy, there will be no formal coronation and instead, Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed King by Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace on Sunday 14 January.

The Danish royal palace confirmed on Tuesday that Frederik and Mary will be known as the King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Margrethe will remain as Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, while Frederik and Mary's eldest child, Prince Christian, 18, will become Crown Prince of Denmark.

Frederik and Mary, who will celebrate 20 years of marriage in May, are also parents to 16-year-old Princess Isabella and twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who turn 13 on 8 January.

