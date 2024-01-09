Princess Mary enrolled in a secret star maker course weeks after meeting Prince Frederik to help shed 'girl next door' image

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's journey from an ordinary life to royalty is a tale of transformation, one that involved meticulous grooming and training to embrace her new role.

Teresa Page, the founder of Starmakers Training and Coaching Programs, played a pivotal role in this transition.

Known as the 'princess whisperer,' Teresa spent four hours every Sunday for eight weeks with Mary, who she described as ‘a girl next door’, focusing on refining her demeanor to fit into royal life and develop her 'star quality.'

Reflecting on those days, Teresa recalls Mary's eagerness and love for learning. "I felt her engagement with the material, her love of learning, and wanting to change herself and transform her life," Teresa shared with Sunrise.

© Carlos Alvarez Princess Mary underwent coaching to help transition to her role into royalty

She recounted how Mary, feeling life was passing her by, was determined to make a change. This drive led her to enroll in the Starmakers program for $1195, where she learned skills like walking, talking, smiling, and even scripted acting, all essential for her impending royal duties.

This transformative journey began just weeks after Mary met Prince Frederik at a Sydney pub in 2000.

© Hasse Nielsen Princess Mary looking stunning in a portrait celebrating her 50th birthday

Teresa observed Mary's enthusiasm as a student, who was keen to absorb the tools, techniques, and methods offered by the program. It was aimed at developing star quality, comfort in the limelight, and setting major goals.

Frederik, too, contributed significantly to Mary's transformation. He guided her in mastering the royal curtsy before introducing her to his mother, Queen Margrethe II.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in 2014

As a future queen consort, this was a crucial protocol for Mary to perfect. However, with Mary set to become Queen consort on January 14, the curtsy will no longer be compulsory.

Danielle Stacey, a royal correspondent for HELLO! notes: "If Mary greets another royal in future, typically two queens would not curtsy to one another, but she may decide to display the traditional greeting as a sign of respect, particularly if it's a state visit."

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will be known as King and Queen on accession day

Another influential figure in shaping Mary's royal image was her personal hairdresser and makeup artist, Soren Hedegaard, who worked with her for 23 years.

Soren, who recently announced his retirement from this role, became a close personal friend of Mary. He was instrumental in polishing Mary's look before her engagement and through her wedding to Frederik, continuing his expertise during her royal career.

Soren's partnership with Mary extended beyond professional bounds, often involving trips to Estee Lauder makeup counters in department stores to avoid crowds and maintain privacy. His contribution to Mary's image was significant, helping her navigate the transition from a commoner to a royal figure gracefully.

As Crown Princess Mary's story continues to unfold, her transformation remains a testament to the power of grooming, training, and personal determination in embracing a life of royalty.