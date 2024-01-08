Princess Mary and Prince Frederik celebrate twins' 13th birthday ahead of accession - see photo

Celebrations were in order for the Danish royal family on Monday as Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's youngest children turned 13.

The Danish royal palace shared a new photograph of Frederik and Mary's twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, to mark the occasion.

The image, which appears to have been taken at the family's home at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, shows the youngsters wearing smart outfits.

Vincent sported a navy suit with a blue patterned tie, while his twin Josephine matched in a blazer and a powder blue blouse with flared cuffs.

The teenage royals have two older siblings – Prince Christian, 18, and Princess Isabella, 16.

Vincent and Josephine's milestone birthday comes just days before their father Frederik will become King of Denmark.

© Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset An official image of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine to mark their 13th birthday

Queen Margrethe will officially abdicate on Sunday 14 January at the Council of State, before her son Crown Prince Frederik is proclaimed King from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace at Amalienborg,

Christian will become heir to the throne, assuming the title of Crown Prince, while his younger siblings will each move up a position in the line of succession.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Frederik and Mary with their four children

Isabella will be second in line to the throne with Vincent and Josephine in third and fourth place respectively.

© Getty The Danish royals at Aarhus Cathedral on Christmas Eve

The Danish royals spent some time in Mary's home country, Australia, during the Christmas break.

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – all you need to know

© Getty Vincent and Josephine's christening day in April 2011

Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander was born on 8 January 2011 at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University, 26 minutes before his twin sister, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda.

The twins were christened in April 2011 at the chapel of Church of Holmen. Josephine wore a christening gown found among her late great-grandmother Queen Ingrid's belongings, making her the first child of a future Danish monarch not to wear the family's traditional christening gown – which was worn by her twin brother.

© Getty The twins on their first day at school

Vincent and Josephine started school at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte in 2017, the same school as their older siblings.

However, last summer it was confirmed by the palace that Josephine had moved to Kildegård Privatskole in Hellerup. The palace did not share a reason for the change in the princess' schooling.EndFragment