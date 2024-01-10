Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's relationship is 'trusting and secure' despite reports

As Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stand on the cusp of becoming King and Queen, their marriage remains resilient amidst a maelstrom of affair rumors involving Frederik and Genoveva Casanova, a 47-year-old Mexican socialite.

Despite the tumult of recent months, body language expert Inbaal Honigman, tells HELLO! the couple's relationship is underpinned by trust and mutual support.

The rumors of Frederik's "alleged" affair emerged following his night out with Genoveva, including a park stroll, a visit to a Pablo Picasso exhibition, and dinner while watching flamenco.

The duo was also seen at Genoveva’s home, fueling speculations. Genoveva, in response, vehemently denied any romantic involvement, stating to HOLA! "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederik and me," and condemned the misrepresentation of facts.

Despite these challenges, Frederik and Mary have maintained a united front, particularly over the holiday season.

“Some photographs from November show the royal pair standing apart from each other and looking away from one another.

“This could be interpreted as antipathy between the Prince and the Princess, but those photos, observed against 20+ years of photographic documentation of the family, the detached pics are few, and the romantic pics are many,"

"The royal couple's Christmas 2023 photos with their four children, show them holding hands, and walking in step with one another. Neither of them is leading, they're walking together, equals in their relationship.

“The hand-holding is no small thing, in a 19-year-long marriage. It's the little romantic gestures that show that they still seek each other's closeness and value each other's support.

Inbaal Honigman observes, "Their New Year's photo shows the two of them standing close together... Their poses are identical, both stand with their shoulders square, arms neutral and comfortable, and matching, toothy smiles which touch their eyes. This suggests they're confident and secure in the marriage."

The love story of Frederik and Mary, often likened to a real-life fairytale, began at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Mary, then a commerce and law student, unknowingly engaged in conversation with Frederik, unaware of his royal status.

“The first time we met we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the prince of Denmark,” she told New Idea in 2015.

“Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are?’”

“Something clicked. It wasn’t the fireworks in the sky or anything like that but there was a sense of excitement,” she said.

Their connection sparked instantly, leading to a long-distance relationship, with Mary eventually moving to Denmark and seamlessly integrating into the royal life.

The couple's marriage on 14 May 2004 in Copenhagen, followed by a honeymoon in Africa, marked the beginning of their journey together. They are parents to four children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

Despite the challenges and public scrutiny, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's relationship continues to be a testament to their strong bond and mutual respect, setting a firm foundation as they prepare to ascend the Danish throne.

