The historic moment in the Danish abdication that Crown Princess Mary and youngest children won't witness

Sunday will be a historic day for the Danish royal family as Crown Prince Frederik will succeed his mum, Queen Margrethe, as monarch. Frederik will be proclaimed King from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, however, an important will take place before this.

Ahead of the balcony appearance, Margrethe will make her formal abdication at the Council of State. On Friday, it was confirmed who will witness the historic signing over of power, with Crown Princess Mary, who will become Queen Mary, being left off of the list. Instead, it will comprise of Margrethe, Frederik, Prince Christian, who will become Crown Prince Christian, and the other members of the Council of State.

The Council of State is a body of advisers to the monarch, similar to the Privy Council in the United Kingdom, and its membership consists of the monarch, their successor and all current members of the Danish cabinet.

Margrethe's abdication is the first in the Danish monarchy's history for nearly 900 years, the last being when Eric III Lam stepped down in 1146. In her New Year's address, Margrethe alluded that one of the reasons for her decision to abdicate was down to health issues.

The 83-year-old said: "In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

The decision came as a surprise and a spokesperson from the royal palace confirmed to Danish newspaper Berlingske that the queen only informed both of her sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, three days before making the announcement.

Margrethe's abdication will happen at 2pm on 14 January, with Frederik being declared as King Frederik X at 3pm. Half an hour before his official declaration, the royal and his wife will host a reception for specially invited guests at Christiansborg Palace.

After the proclamation, a cannon salute will be fired from the Sixtus Battery at Holmen, Copenhagen. The royal standard will then be lowered at Christian IX's Palace and reraised at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg.

The day will be finished at 5pm, with the transfer of the royal flags from Christian IX's Palace to Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, where Frederik and Mary reside.