Why Princess Kate didn't fly to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth II revealed

It's no secret that Princess Kate didn't fly to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth II upon news she had taken a turn for the worse on 7 September 2022, but the reason may not be what you expect.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales chose to remain at Adelaide Cottage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and, Prince Louis as they were due to start school at their new school, Lambrook, the following day.

© Pool It was Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' first day at school Lambrook the following day

The Mail's royal expert, Robert Hardman elaborated in his new biography Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story, that the Princess felt they needed a parent with them and wasn't prevented from going to Scotland by the King.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that the King told him he shouldn't bring his wife, Meghan Markle, to Balmoral despite both of them already being in the UK for the Well Child Awards.

He penned: "He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want…her [Meghan]. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.

© Getty Harry wrote in Spare that King Charles asked him not to bring Meghan Markle

"He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn’t coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn’t. Then that’s all you needed to say."

But according to Richard, Kate had not been asked to stay at home: "She had certainly not been asked to stay away," he explained.

"Rather, it was the start of a new term at a new school for George, Charlotte, and Louis, and she had decided that one parent should be with them on such an important day."

Prince William and Princess Kate tried to keep a sense of normality for their children at the time which is why they still insisted they go to school on 8 September 2022.

During their walkabout in Windsor, the Prince of Wales told school teacher, Elaine Gee, from Woking: "Prince William spoke about George, Charlotte, and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible," according to PEOPLE Magazine.