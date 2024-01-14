Why Prince Christian of Denmark wasn't wearing military uniform for father King Frederik's historic accession

Prince Christian of Denmark joined his parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary at Christiansborg Castle on Sunday for his grandmother Queen Margrethe's abdication and his father's subsequent accession to the throne.

For the historic occasion, Christian, who will henceforth be known as the Crown Prince of Denmark, donned a smart black suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a speckled tie.

© Getty Images Prince Christian of Denmark was by his father's side as Margrethe signed a declaration of abdication

Unlike his father King Frederik, Christian, 18, donned a suit in lieu of military uniform simply because he hasn't received any military training yet.

Prince Christian is currently in his final year at Ordrup Gymnasium in Gentofte. Thereafter, he is expected to attend university and complete military training. The palace has yet to make any formal announcement with regards to his higher education and subsequent career plans.

© Getty Images Prince Christian will be next in line to the throne

It's not known if Christian will increase his public duties to coincide with his new position, but the Danish palace said on his 18th birthday that the prince's "main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education".

Dressed to impress, Christian was by his father's side on Sunday afternoon as his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, officially abdicated and signed a formal declaration at a Council of State meeting.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe handed over the reins to her eldest son Prince Frederik

The occasion was particularly emotional for Margrethe, 83, following her impressive 52-year long reign. After signing the document, a teary-eyed Margrethe stood up from her chair and declared "God Save The King!" See the moment in the video below…

WATCH: Queen Margrethe signs the declaration during her abdication

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe announced her abdication back in December during her New Year's address. Her announcement came as a total surprise for many, including her two sons who were only informed about their mother's decision to abdicate just three days prior.

© Getty Images King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined on the balcony by Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

A spokesperson from the royal palace confirmed to Danish newspaper Berlingske that the queen informed both her sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, about her decision to abdicate on 28 December.

© Getty Images Mary and Frederik marked their twins' 13th birthday on 8 January

In the wake of his parents' accession to the throne, Christian and his siblings have all moved up a place in the line of succession. Prince Christian will be first in line, followed by Princess Isabella as second, and Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine as third and fourth respectively.