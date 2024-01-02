Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's new royal titles confirmed

The Danish royal palace has confirmed Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's royal titles following Frederik's accession on 14 January.

Frederik will take over the Danish throne from his mother Queen Margrethe, and will be known as His Majesty King Frederik X.

His wife of nearly 20 years will be given the title of Her Majesty Queen Mary, and they will collectively be known as the King and Queen of Denmark.

The couple's eldest son, Prince Christian, 18, will become heir to the throne and will assume the title of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Christian.

Following her abdication, the Danish palace has confirmed that the queen will continue to be Her Majesty and will bear the title, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.

In a shock announcement in her New Year's address, Margrethe said she will step down as Queen of Denmark on 14 January – 52 years after her own accession to the throne.

In her speech, Queen Margrethe said: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

Crown Prince Frederik will not have a formal coronation. Instead, his accession will be announced from Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on the day.

As well as Prince Christian, Frederik and Mary are parents to Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who will turn 13 on 8 January.

Future Danish king Frederik met Australian-born Mary Donaldson at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Mary later admitted in an interview that she was completely unaware that she was speaking with Danish royalty when she first met Frederik.

After a long-distance romance, the pair's engagement was officially announced on 8 October 2003.

Frederik and Mary tied the knot on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, with the royal bride wearing a boatneck style gown designed by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank.

