It's no secret that Mike Tindall, his wife Zara and the Prince and Princess of Wales have a close bond. With Zara and the future king growing up together, the cousins have always had a great friendship, therefore it's perhaps unsurprising that the affection has extended to their respective spouses.

Both couples married in 2011 and since tying the knot, their close-knit group has only got closer. But what's even sweeter is how both respective partners have bonded with their two families' three children.

Zara and Mike share Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old son Lucas while Prince William and Kate share Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

The athlete's wife Zara is godmother to Prince George and is technically cousin to the Wales' three children, but it seems that Zara and Mike have more of an aunt-uncle relationship with the three young ones.

Mike's relationship with the in-laws is clear not only from anecdotes he's told but by photographs of them together over the years. What's more, body language expert Darren Stanton gives his commentary to HELLO! about the 'hands-on' role he has with his 'nieces and nephews'…

'Uncle' Mike Tindall's relationship with the Wales children…

Mike and Prince George © Sharon Moore/Geoff Robinson Photography How brilliant is this photograph? It encapsulates the relationship between Mike and Prince William and Kate's children perfectly. As Prince George was walking out from the church service at St Mary Magdelene on Christmas Day, Mike wrapped an affectionate arm around the future King's shoulder and appeared to be placing a kiss on his forehead. Prince Geroge looked more than comfortable in the presence of fun 'Uncle' Mike! Darren told HELLO!: "[Mike is] demonstrating he has very much a hands-on sort of relationship here. It's clear that Mike isn't averse to getting stuck in thanks to years of playing physical sports. "It's in Mike's nature to be hands-on and while it's clear from George's reaction here that he's trying to play it cool, you can see he and his 'uncle' have a very fun dynamic between them."

Prince Louis gets the giggles © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty This super cute moment between Prince Louis, his mum, Princess Kate – who was the Duchess of Cambridge at the time – and Mike occurred while watching the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022. Little Louis is sat next to his mum while Mike pokes his face forward from behind to pull a face at the then-four-year-old. Prince Louis' hilarious antics at the Jubilee went down as pretty iconic and we love that Mike was on hand to join in on the fun and keep the little one entertained.

'Uncle' Mike is watching! © Chris Jackson,Getty In another adorable moment, Mike playfully points his fingers towards Louis in an 'I'm watching you' gesture to indicate to Prince Louis to behave himself! The move makes Princess Kate grin and Louis giggle, as body language expert Darren tells HELLO!: "He's taunting the prince about being naughty – again, in a comical way! The bond and rapport that Mike has been able to develop with William and Kate's children demonstrate how the Royal couple have a lot of trust in him and Zara as fellow parents."

Sharing is caring © WPA Pool,Getty Later in the parade, Mike's children, niece Savannah Phillips and Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were all seen chatting together with Mike and Princess Kate looking on. The children were having the time of their lives sharing Maoam sweets between and enjoying some quality cousin time.



Mike Tindall with Princess Kate © Chris Jackson,Getty Elsewhere during the Jubilee weekend, it was Princess Charlotte's turn to sit alongside her mother to watch the Platinum Jubilee party celebrations at Buckingham Palace. This picture shows Mike and Zara sitting behind them with Mike once again playing the joker. More footage at the time showed the whole family interacting while watching the spectacular events unfold.



Mike Tindall with a young Prince George © Anwar Hussein,Getty Mike's been in the family since before Prince George was born, so when Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their first child in 2013, the relationship was immediate. Here, a young Prince George is carried by his mum, then the Duchess of Cambridge, while attending a polo match as Mike looks on and enjoys a joke with his relatives.

