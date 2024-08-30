Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is all smiles at sister-in-law's pre-wedding boat party

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway and her husband Crown Prince Haakon were among the well-known guests fêting Princess Märtha Louise's nuptials with Durek Verrett during a pre-wedding boat party on Friday afternoon.

The Norwegian Princess, 51, was all smiles aboard the boat, where the bride-to-be and her American shaman groom hosted their 350 guests travelling from Alesund to Geiranger. Mette-Marit, who is married to Märtha Louise's younger brother, opted for a casual ensemble for the occasion.

The royal looked chic in a cream knit with silver zip collar detailing, wearing a tartan bag slung over one shoulder. Her bright blonde hair was styled in bouncy curls and she sported a natural, rose-hued makeup look.

On Thursday evening, Mette-Marit attended a pre-wedding drinks reception at Hotel 1904 in Alesund, nestled among Norway's scenic fjords. The event, which had a "sexy and cool" dress code, allowed guests to mingle ahead of the main celebrations.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Mette-Marit pictured arriving at Martha Louise's pre-wedding boat party

Other influential guests taking part in the festivities included Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, along with Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia.

The weekend's events mark rare public outings for Mette-Marit. In October 2018, she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a condition which has forced her to take a step back from royal life.

The lung disease causes scarring and thickening of lung tissue, making it harder for oxygen to get into the bloodstream and creating breathing difficulties.

© Shutterstock Martha Louise and Durek arrived in style for their trip from Alesund to Geiranger

At the time, the royal said: "Although such a diagnosis will at times put limitations on my life, I am glad that the disease was discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in official programs as much as possible." She also took a period of sick leave in September 2023 to manage her lung condition.

Mette-Marit has two children with Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre, and a son, Marius Borg Høiby, from a previous relationship.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Mette-Marit at the meet and greet party on Thursday night, hosted at Hotel 1904 in Alesund

Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett's wedding

Märtha Louise and Durek will officially exchange vows at Hotel Union on 31 August after two fun-filled days of pre-wedding celebrations. The magical nuptials will unfold against the background of the spectacular Geiranger Fjord, which has a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

© HELLO! Martha Louise and Durek hosted a pre-wedding party on Thursday evening

Märtha Louise and Durek confirmed their romance in May 2019 and announced their engagement in June 2022.

"I had decided not to get married again. But after meeting Durek in 2018, I changed my mind," the bride told us in an exclusive pre-wedding interview. "For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us. It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

Meanwhile, for 49-year-old Durek, whose Hollywood connections include Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, marriage is "a very spiritual thing."

The pair took part in an exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

"Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful," he enthused.

