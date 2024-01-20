John Travolta references 1985 dance with Princess Diana as he presents Prince Harry with aviation honor

Prince Harry was honored with a Living Legends of Aviation medal by John Travolta on Friday - and the Grease actor referenced his famous 1985 dance with Harry's mother Princess Diana in his opening remarks.

John once famously danced with Harry's mom Princess Diana at the White House and later called it one of the "highlights of my life," and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was in attendance later spoke to HELLO! and other media about John's speech, calling the moment "very touching and sweet".

© Handout In this handout image provided by The White House, Princess Diana dances with John Travolta in Cross Hall at the White House in 1985

He said: "John Travolta presented the award and he referred to the dance with his mother Princess Diana, [when] Prince Harry was one-years-old so he's like, 'Now I see you again under a new circumstance, on a new stage.' That was very touching and very sweet because we all remember how gorgeous the dance was of John Travolta and Princess Diana, and now Princess Diana's son is getting an award from John Travolta.

"It was the cutest, most touching moment and it's a moment of history and I love it – it was beautiful to watch."

The event, hosted by John, saw Harry and Lauren Sanchez honored, along with four other inductees who are being recognized for their contributions to aviation and aerospace.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke was in attendance to celebrate her friend Lauren, and she called the Prince's speech "poetic".

"He talked about taking off and being up in God's playground, up in the clouds, and he talked about the taste of magic [being up there,] it was poetic," she shared.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lauren Sanchez attends the 21st Annual Living Legends Of Aviation Awards

Prince Harry, 39, made a solo appearance – despite rumors his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex would be joining him – as he was inducted into the "Living Legends of Aviation" for his work as a British Army veteran, skipping the red carpet, and sneaking into the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, via the back doors.

The father-of-two wore a black velvet tuxedo, paired with a white shirt, and was put on the spot by host John in the actor's opening remarks, as he asked the audience: "What can you remember about your first flight?" The royal then quipped: "It's classified," to laughter from the room.