Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta references 1985 dance with Princess Diana as he presents Prince Harry with aviation honor
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

John Travolta references 1985 dance with Princess Diana as he presents Prince Harry with aviation honor

John Travolta once famously danced with Princess Diana at the White House

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisReporterLos Angeles
Share this:

Prince Harry was honored with a Living Legends of Aviation medal by John Travolta on Friday - and the Grease actor referenced his famous 1985 dance with Harry's mother Princess Diana in his opening remarks. 

John once famously danced with Harry's mom Princess Diana at the White House and later called it one of the "highlights of my life," and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was in attendance later spoke to HELLO! and other media about John's speech, calling the moment "very touching and sweet". 

In this handout image provided by The White House, Princess Diana dances with John Travolta in Cross Hall at the White House in 1985© Handout
In this handout image provided by The White House, Princess Diana dances with John Travolta in Cross Hall at the White House in 1985

He said: "John Travolta presented the award and he referred to the dance with his mother Princess Diana, [when] Prince Harry was one-years-old so he's like, 'Now I see you again under a new circumstance, on a new stage.' That was very touching and very sweet because we all remember how gorgeous the dance was of John Travolta and Princess Diana, and now Princess Diana's son is getting an award from John Travolta. 

"It was the cutest, most touching moment and it's a moment of history and I love it – it was beautiful to watch." 

View post on Instagram
 

The event, hosted by John, saw Harry and Lauren Sanchez honored, along with four other inductees who are being recognized for their contributions to aviation and aerospace. 

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke was in attendance to celebrate her friend Lauren, and she called the Prince's speech "poetic". 

"He talked about taking off and being up in God's playground, up in the clouds, and he talked about the taste of magic [being up there,] it was poetic," she shared. 

Lauren Sanchez attends the 21st Annual Living Legends Of Aviation Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)© Alberto E. Rodriguez
Lauren Sanchez attends the 21st Annual Living Legends Of Aviation Awards

Prince Harry, 39, made a solo appearance – despite rumors his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex would be joining him –  as he was inducted into the "Living Legends of Aviation" for his work as a British Army veteran, skipping the red carpet, and sneaking into the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, via the back doors. 

The father-of-two wore a black velvet tuxedo, paired with a white shirt, and was put on the spot by host John in the actor's opening remarks, as he asked the audience: "What can you remember about your first flight?" The royal then quipped: "It's classified," to laughter from the room.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more