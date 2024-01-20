Lauren Sanchez 'thrilled' to be honored alongside Prince Harry as she wows in a slinky black ball gown

Lauren Sanchez revealed she was "thrilled" to be at the 2024 Living Legends of Aviation honors on Friday January 19, 2024.

As the 54-year-old made her way inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where Prince Harry was also in attendance, she joked that it was "only time" before more women were inducted into the organization; there are less than 10 female members.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lauren Sanchez attends the 21st Annual Living Legends Of Aviation Awards

Lauren was joined by her fiance Jeff Bezos, who skipped the red carpet, but sat with her inside; Jeff was inducted in 2023. Lauren wore a slinky black strapless ball gown for the gala, paired with elbow-length black gloves - and in true 'mob wife' fashion, wore her engagement ring, rumored to be worth more than $2million, over the gloves.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez A close-up of Lauren Sanchez's engagement ring

The organization made the announcement about Lauren's induction in December 2023.

"The Living Legends of Aviation are pleased to announce that Lauren Sánchez will receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards," the institution wrote.

"From Emmy Award-winning journalist to helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman, Lauren Sánchez’s achievements in aviation and unwavering commitment to advancing women in the industry inspire us all."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lauren wowed in the slinky black ballgown

They concluded: "We are truly honored to recognize her with our highest award for vertical flight. Join us on January 19, 2024, to celebrate and honor this inspiring #WomanOfAviation #LivingLegends #AviationAwards #WomenInAviation #AviationExcellence."

"I just can’t believe it!!!" Lauren continued, before explaining: "What a huge honor it is to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation. Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor. (You also have no idea how happy you made my dad who has been a pilot since I was a little girl)."

Lauren and Jeff began dating in 2019 after being friends for many years. He proposed in 2023 while they were on vacation on his $500 million superyacht.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lauren was joined by Jeff inside the event

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told Vogue. Lauren then revealed that rather than an over the top party or grand gesture, Jeff had simply hidden the ring underneath her pillow.

Prince Harry, 39, made a solo appearance – despite rumors his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex would be joining him – at the event, skipping the red carpet and sneaking into the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, via the back doors.

Wearing a black velvet tuxedo, paired with a white shirt, the father-of-two was put on the spot by host John Travolta in the actor's opening remarks, with the Grease star asking the audience: "What can you remember about your first flight?"

The royal then remarked: "It's classified," to laughter from the room.