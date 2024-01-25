Princess Anne debuts silky slip skirt in major style move

Princess Anne is renowned for her chic and fabulous sense of style and on Thursday, the 73-year-old looked exceptional when she stepped out in a brilliant green outfit.

The Princess Royal paid a visit to the Save The Children head office in London, a charity of which she is a patron. For the outing, she donned a stylish satin skirt which she paired with a vibrant green crew neck jumper and green dogtooth jacket from Cotswold Collections.

A slew of images was shared by the charity showing Anne's verdant ensemble from every angle and it's safe to say it was flawless.

Alongside the photos were the words: "As Patron of Save the Children, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the London Office, to meet with staff from several teams across the organisation, including Humanitarian and UK Impact and Wellbeing.

"The Princess Royal has supported Save the Children UK for 54 years and in that time has spent a significant amount of time visiting projects, overseas and in the UK. @theroyalfamily #RoyalVisit #SaveTheChildren #London #PrincessRoyal #ChildRights."

As for her hair, Anne swept her tresses up into a classic French twist updo. The Princess added a slick of red lipstick and a simple gold necklace to complete her ensemble.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Anne

The outing in the capital follows Anne's royal exploit in Edinburgh last week where Anne attended the opening of the Institute for Regeneration and Repair South building at Edinburgh University.

Anne's winter-chic look was, once again, incredibly stylish and she was wrapped up in a chestnut-hued coat and gorgeous chequered merino wool scarf from Highgrove and The Prince's Foundation's recent collaboration.

Underneath her cosy coat, the royal made sure to layer up from the cold with a chocolate brown jumper and added a pop of colour with a red neckerchief.

This wasn't the first time Princess Anne was seen wearing the piece, as she was spotted donning the scarf on Christmas Day for the royal family's annual walk to St Mary Magdelene Church in Sandringham.

Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, 68, wore the same matching scarf, pairing their outfits together beautifully.