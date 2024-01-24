Princess Anne re-wears special gift from King Charles as she steps in amid royal hospitalisations

Princess Anne stepped out for a royal engagement in Edinburgh recently and to keep out the Scottish chill, she ensured to wrap up warm in her trademark coat, scarf and leather gloves and there was a sentimental meaning behind her outerwear.

The Princess Royal, 73, attended the opening of the Institute for Regeneration and Repair South building at Edinburgh University last, alongside professors and academics from the university and the Chancellor, and was photographed wearing her gorgeous chequered merino wool scarf from Highgrove and The Prince's Foundation's recent collaboration.

© Getty Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence wearing their Highgrove scarves on Christmas Day

During her engagement in Edinburgh, the Princess Royal casually hung the accessory around the collar of her tailored tan coat. Underneath, the royal made sure to layer up from the cold with a brown check jumper and a red neckerchief.

Princess Anne effortlessly paired the pop of colour with a slick of red lipstick to match, finishing the ensemble with simple gold studded earrings and her hair styled in her signature bun.

Princess Anne was also seen wearing the scarf on Christmas Day for the royal family's annual walk to St Mary Magdelene Church in Sandringham for a service on Christmas morning and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, 68, wore the same matching scarf, pairing their outfits together beautifully.

Given the monarch's eco-friendly credentials, the scarves are sustainably sourced with complete wool traceability and are crafted from 100% ultrafine RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) merino wool from Australia. The design takes the form of the iconic Prince of Wales check, which has been woven over an enlarged Shepherd check.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne was all smiles as she met the medical professionals on her engagement, which took place in the Scottish capital last week. The outing reiterates the royal's hard-working nature and she was even the first royal to return to duty following the Christmas break.

The Princess Royal's first engagement of the year took her to Oxford where she visited the Farming Conference as Honorary President of the organisation. Princess Anne gave a speech emphasizing how "farming as a family enterprise understands long-term value".

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Princess Anne has had a busy 2024 so far

What's more, the Princess' booked and busy schedule flew her overseas for work, too. Joined by her husband, the couple opted to fly commercially with Sri Lankan Airlines to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.

Princess Anne is undoubtedly flying the flag for the royal family of late, who had been rocked by a number of health setbacks. Last week, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales had been hospitalized after undergoing "planned abdominal surgery".

At the time, it was explained that Princess Kate would remain in hospital for ten-14 days before returning home to recuperate. The future Queen will not return to royal duties until after Easter.

© Getty King Charles will undergo surgery this week

Shortly after, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles would undergo a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. The monarch has been spending time at his home in Birkhall ahead of the operation and is said to be in "good spirits."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," the statement read.