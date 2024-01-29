King Charles extends hospital stay after treatment on enlarged prostate - report

King Charles has reportedly extended his stay in hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch, 75, had been due to be discharged after two nights at the London Clinic but a source has told The Sun newspaper that that the extra night's stay is precautionary.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that doctors also tend to prefer to discharge patients during the week rather than over a weekend.

Queen Camilla was seen visiting her husband for the fourth time on Sunday evening since Charles was admitted on Friday.

Her Majesty, 76, told people inside The London Clinic on Friday that the King was "doing well" after the procedure.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said the King was "admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment".

The spokesman added: "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

The nature of the King's treatment and the duration of his hospital stay has not been disclosed by the palace.

After he was admitted on Friday, Charles took time to visit his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is now on the 14th day of her hospital stay after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace has not revealed further details of Kate's condition, but confirmed it was non-cancerous.

The Princess, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.

According to reports, Prince William, 41, has been making daily visits to see his wife while also caring for the couple's three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

With three of the most senior royals out of action, the likes of the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are said to be stepping up their own engagements.

Princess Anne, 73, held an investiture on behalf of the King at Windsor Castle last week, as well as continuing her own busy schedule.

