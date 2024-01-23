Prince Edward heads overseas amid King Charles' hospital treatment - see photos

The Duke of Edinburgh began a four-day working visit to one of the world's most remote islands on Tuesday.

Prince Edward, 59, arrived in St Helena, part of the British Overseas Territory which sits in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean.

On the first day of his trip, the Duke got to meet the island's most famous inhabitant – 191-year-old Jonathan, the Seychelles giant tortoise.

During his long life, Jonathan has also met Edward's grandfather, King George VI, his late mother, Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Ahead of receiving their royal visitor, St Helena's Governor Nigel Phillips said: "We are honoured to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to St Helena on a four-day visit. This promises to be a special occasion, with a public holiday allowing the entire community to join this opportunity to celebrate all that is great about the culture and environment of this remarkable island."

It's an exciting week for the island as the Princess Royal was the last member of the royal family to travel there 22 years ago in 2002.

It comes after Edward's working visit to South Africa, where he made a stop at Pretoria National Botanical Garden.

© Finn Partners The Duke meeting Jonathan the tortoise

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are continuing their royal engagements amid the Princess of Wales's recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday and is expected to remain at the private hospital for between 10 to 14 days.

© Finn Partners Jonathan has met several royals in his lifetime

Her husband, the Prince of Wales, 41, has stepped back temporarily from royal duties to care for her and their children.

Meanwhile, the King, 75, will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week. He travelled to Sandringham from Scotland last week, but Buckingham Palace has not disclosed where Charles' medical procedure will take place.

© Finn Partners The Duke travelled to St Helena from South Africa

The Queen, 76, visited Deacon & Son, a 175-year-old family-run jewellery shop, in Swindon on Monday. Camilla also toured a domestic violence refuge to mark the service's 50th anniversary.

And on Tuesday, she carried out a previously unannounced visit to Refuge’s Gaia Centre in Lambeth, south London.

