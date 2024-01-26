King Charles visits Princess Kate in hospital before treatment for enlarged prostate

King Charles has been admitted to the same London hospital - where the Princess of Wales is currently recovering from abdominal surgery - to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, the palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

It's understood that the monarch visited his daughter-in-law Kate, who has been under the London Clinic's care since 16 January. In pictures published by The Sun, Charles was seen arriving at the private hospital with his wife, Queen Camilla.

He was dressed in a smart suit and tie and navy overcoat for his arrival at the hospital, while Camilla was wearing a royal blue coat and carrying a green handbag.

It comes after the King, 75, was returned to Clarence House on Thursday, after previously spending some time at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

His wife, Queen Camilla, 76, previously said Charles is "fine" and looking forward to getting back to work.

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall in Scotland, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Enlarged prostate symptoms According to the NHS, symptoms of an enlarged prostate include: Finding it difficult to start peeing

Straining to pee

Having a weak flow of urine

"Stop-start" peeing

Needing to pee urgently and/or frequently

Needing to get up frequently in the night to pee

Accidentally leaking urine (urinary incontinence) Treatment for an enlarged prostate Lifestyle changes

Medicine

Catheters

Surgery and other procedures

Charles has postponed a number of engagements on doctor's advice. The news came the same day as Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

© Getty The London Clinic - where the King and Princess Kate are being treated

Kate, 42, remains in The London Clinic and is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with the Prince of Wales also clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.

What treatment could King Charles have had for an enlarged prostate?

© Getty King Charles pictured at Sandringham on 7 January

Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.

Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.

Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.

LISTEN: Why King Charles is the ‘happiest’ he has been despite royal dramas