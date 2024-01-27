Prince William has visited the Princess of Wales 'every day' this week - details

The Prince of Wales has been making daily visits to see his wife Princess Kate, who is recuperating in hospital, according to a new report.

Kate, 42, has been staying at the private London Clinic, based in Marylebone, after undergoing abdominal surgery on 16 January.

© Samir Hussein Prince William has been to see wife Kate every day, according to a new report

Prince William - who has since cut down his work commitments - was last seen in public on 18 January, when he drove himself to the London-based hospital.

It's been reported that the royal couple's three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis, are yet to visit their mother.

According to The Sun, the siblings spent last Sunday with their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton, at their home in Berkshire.

It comes as no surprise that the Middletons are helping where they can. The doting grandparents - who are very hands-on - live in Bucklebury village about 40 minutes' drive away from the Wales' family home, Adelaide Cottage.

WATCH: Princess Kate in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery

Since Kate's admission to hospital last week, Prince William has been looking after his children at their home in Windsor. The couple are striving to make sure things are as normal as possible.

William, 41, will no doubt also have the support of the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, and has worked for the royals since 2014 when George was eight months old.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis seen with their parents on Christmas Day

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for up to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

READ MORE: Princess Kate kept surgery a secret for those close to the royal family

She is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.

© Getty Earlier this week, Prince William was seen leaving The London Clinic after visiting the Princess of Wales

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but confirmed the condition was non-cancerous. In a statement, the palace added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

© Lucy North - PA Images The London Clinic where Kate is recovering after her surgery

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast - find out why King Charles 'loves' seeing his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis