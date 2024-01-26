King Charles 'doing well' following prostate operation

King Charles is reportedly "doing well" after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate on Friday. It's understood that the procedure has been completed and the monarch is now resting.

Charles underwent the procedure at The London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, is currently recovering following an abdominal surgery. The King visited Kate ahead of his operation, and he was seen entering the private hospital on Friday morning alongside Queen Camilla.

The Queen was spotted leaving the hospital at 15:10 on the same day and appeared to be in good spirits. Camilla was spotted smiling, but she did not stop to speak to reporters as the royal got into a car.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the King's condition, but in the morning, they said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall in Scotland, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms. He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

It's unclear what procedure the King underwent, but surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.

Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.

Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.

It is likely the King's medical team will advise a hospital stay of one to two nights, followed by a recuperation period at home spanning 10-14 days. During this time, Charles will be advised to take it easy and avoid strenuous activities, though he may engage in light work from the comfort of his home.

Speaking to HELLO! about the procedure, Professor Damien Bolton, the Vice President of the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, shared: "These procedures are usually minimally invasive and performed without any skin incisions, and an estimated 25,000 are performed each year."