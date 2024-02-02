The clever tactic Princess Kate likely used to leave hospital without being photographed

The Princess of Wales’ hospitalisation has been shrouded in secrecy ever since Kensington Palace announced she was admitted to The London Clinic for “planned surgery” over two weeks ago.

Only one photo of the Prince of Wales visiting emerged during Kate’s 14-day stay at the private hospital – a stark contrast to the many times Queen Camilla was snapped during King Charles’s three-day stay at the same medical facility.

© Getty Kate left the hospital hours before King Charles on Monday

Both Kate and her father-in-law were discharged on the very same day. And while King Charles' exit was snapped by over 20 photographers and film cameras, not a single shot was taken of Kate.

How was she able to leave without being snapped? Royal photographer James Whatling, who was at The London Clinic on the same day to capture King Charles’ exit, has shared his thoughts on a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below.

LISTEN: Why Kate wasn't photographed when she left the hospital

The word is - James has heard - that Kate may have slipped out unnoticed with her personal assistant Natasha Archer - who was the only member of Kate's team to be photographed on leaving day. The 36-year-old, who has worked for the Princess for over 10 years, was snapped at the wheel of her car, transporting several flowers, plants and gift bags, possibly back to Adelaide Cottage.

© Getty Images Natasha Archer was photographed leaving The London Clinic on Monday, seen her back in 2016 during a royal tour

Talking to co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, he says: "Some people are saying that the Princess of Wales was in the back of the car, but I've studied the picture and I can't see it."

© Getty Images Kate is set to return to royal duties after Easter

James has his own theory about how Kate could have "driven out, unhassled." He says: "All they really had to do was put the Princess of Wales in a car that was not really recognisable as a royal car. Harry and Meghan used to use unmarked people carriers - something like that would have been comfortable."

Other guests in this week's episode include Arthur Edwards, who reveals a surprising fact about Queen Camilla and Emily Nash, who details what it would really mean if Kate ever discussed her hospitalisation.