Queen Letizia wears engagement gift 20 years after big day - and it's stunning

Queen Letizia has her pick of the Spanish royal jewellery collection, but she wore a very special piece to host a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Zarzuela Palace on Wednesday.

The royal, 51, teamed her navy blue gown with a diamond and sapphire necklace with a teardrop pearl and a matching bracelet.

The set is sentimental to Letizia as she was gifted the jewels from her in-laws, former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia upon her engagement to then Prince Felipe in 2003.

According to the Spanish Royal Jewels Instagram account, Queen Sofia told author Pilar Urbano in her 2010 book La Reina Muy de Cerca that the necklace was a gift from her own wedding to Juan Carlos in 1962.

Sofia has worn the necklace in public on several occasions, but Letizia has only worn the necklace and bracelet together once, at a gala dinner on the eve of the royal wedding in 2014.

It's fitting that Letizia has chosen to bring the jewels back as she will celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with Felipe on 22 May 2004.

© Getty Letizia brought back her engagement necklace

As Wednesday's ceremony came to an end, Letizia ended up suffering a small mishap, with Felipe even getting involved. See the moment below and how the royals reacted to the moment.

WATCH: Queen Letizia suffers wardrobe mishap at palace reception

After their surprise engagement was announced in November 2003, the Felipe and Letizia wed the following spring at the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid.

Former TV news anchor Letizia looked beautiful in a bridal gown created by Spanish fashion designer Manuel Pertegaz. She accesorised with diamond earrings and Queen Sofia loaned her the Prussian tiara, which was made for Princess Victoria Louise in 1913.

© Getty Letizia's diamond and sapphire bracelet

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are parents to Princess Leonor, 18, who is at military school, and Infanta Sofia, 16, who is currently studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

© Getty Letizia wearing the necklace on the eve of her wedding

While the Spanish king and queen will celebrate a personal milestone with their anniversary in May, Felipe will also mark the tenth year of his reign in June.

He became King on 19 June 2014 following his father Juan Carlos' abdication.