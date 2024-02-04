King Charles makes major change amid recovery from hospital treatment

King Charles has appointed his first female equerry, Captain Kat Anderson.

Captain Kat, 33, an officer with the Royal Artillery, previously worked for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In her new role working for His Majesty, Kat will act as the monarch's eyes and ears whilst on public duties and overseas tours.

© Getty Images King Charles acceded to the British throne on his mother's death on 8 September 2022

Beyond this, Kat is expected to work closely with King Charles's other assistant private secretary, Captain Hugh Scrope of the Coldstream Guards, who has been with Charles since 2022.

Together, they will act as deputies to Lieutenant Commander Will Thornton, 37, a Royal Navy helicopter pilot whom Charles has also appointed as his new equerry.

© Getty Images Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson was recently promoted from equerry to 'super equerry'

Equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royals' daily programmes. They accompany monarchs on official engagements, assist with military matters and help his guests during meetings with dignitaries.

It is understood that the monarch's new equerry will be seen alongside Charles when he resumes public duties for the first time following a period of recovery.

Charles, 75, was discharged on Monday after a three-night stay at The London Clinic where he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Whilst details of his treatment have remained under wraps, Queen Camilla has shared several updates, hinting at the monarch's recovery.

WATCH: King leaves hospital after prostate treatment

Most recently, Queen Camilla offered an update as she officially opened a new Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in northwest London on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, she was introduced to donors including Sir Gerald Ronson, who asked after the King's health. "He's getting on, doing his best," she replied.

© Paul Grover/Shutterstock Queen Camilla opened the new Maggie's cancer support centre

Meanwhile, when Dori Dana-Haeri, who led the fundraising effort for the new centre, said she was "so pleased" Charles was well, the Queen nodded and said: "Thank goodness."

News of the King's health struggles first came to light on 17 January when he was diagnosed with the benign condition while staying at Birkhall in Scotland.

© Getty Images Charles was diagnosed in January after experiencing symptoms

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery. The royal mother-of-three was discharged from the same London hospital on Monday following a 13-day stay.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales is recovering at home following planned abdominal surgery

She is now recovering at home in Windsor and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

She is being supported by her husband Prince William who has temporarily stepped back from royal duties in order to look after Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.