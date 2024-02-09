The Prince of Wales has revealed the next location for this year's Earthshot Prize Awards.

The 2024 ceremony will take place in November and will be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be travelling to Cape Town later this year, but Africa is a special place for Prince William.

The royal spent time travelling around the continent during his gap year working on conservation and wildlife projects in 2000.

It's also the place where William proposed to his then long-term girlfriend, Kate Middleton, during a holiday to Kenya in 2010.

In 2018, William carried out a working visit to countries in Eastern and Southwest Africa, visiting Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya. He last visited Cape Town in 2010 where he attended the World Cup in his role as President of the Football Association.

© Getty Prince Harry and Prince William watch an England match in Cape Town in 2010

Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize said: “This is the Earthshot Decade, a decade in which we must, by 2030, reduce CO2 emissions by over 40 percent, and protect 30 percent of nature, oceans, and freshwater. The nominations to The Earthshot Prize remind us that human ingenuity, grit and determination can turn the seemingly impossible into the new normal.

"We're delighted to be working with changemakers and partners across Africa to spotlight the incredible innovation emerging across the continent, to convene courageous conversations about scale and finance, and to partner with young creators and filmmakers to tell the story of changemakers across Africa."

© Getty William at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards with Hannah Waddingham

Nearly 400 nominees for this year's Prize are Africa-based, highlighting the trailblazing creativity and innovation across the continent with the potential to inspire optimism and provide pathways to transformative change around the world.

One of the 2023 finalists was Cape Town's ABALOBI, a non-profit partnership between fishers and scientists aimed at protecting small-scale fishing communities while arming their customers with better information about the origin of their seafood.

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

William attended the third ceremony in Singapore last November, where he was joined by a star-studded guestlist, including Hannah Waddingham and Cate Blanchett.

The Prince carried out a four-day solo trip to the Southeast Asia country, with the Princess staying in Windsor to support their son, Prince George, through his first major school exams. And last September, William also attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York.

© Shutterstock William and Kate at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston

The Prince first launched the Prize in 2020, having been inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot project, which advanced mankind’s achievements.

Kate joined her husband at the inaugural awards at London's Alexandra Palace in 2021 and in Boston for the 2022 event.