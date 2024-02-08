Prince William supported by cousins at star-studded gala

The Prince of Wales resumed royal duties on Wednesday, hosting an investiture at Windsor Castle and later attending a fundraising gala for London's Air Ambulance Charity.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta were among the guests at the white-tie bash at Raffles London, but Prince William was also supported by family members at the event.

The Prince's maternal cousins, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, made an appearance at the gala.

The 31-year-old twins are the daughters of Charles, 9th Earl Spencer – the brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Amelia looked stunning in a black shimmery gown with semi-sheer sleeves, while Eliza opted for a bridal-esque white dress with a sparkly mesh neckline.

Lady Amelia married her long-term love Greg Mallett in South Africa in 2023, wearing a custom lace bridal gown by Atelier Versace. Meanwhile, Lady Eliza is dating entrepreneur Channing Millerd.

© Getty William's cousins made a glamorous appearance

The twins are the daughters of the Earl and his first wife, British fashion model Victoria Aitken. The former couple are also parents to Lady Kitty Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Charles has two children with his second wife Caroline Freud - the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

© Getty Lady Amelia looked elegant in a black shimmery gown

Charles and Caroline separated in 2007 and later divorced. He is currently married to his third wife, Karen Gordon, with whom he shares a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

Prince William and Prince Harry have remained close to their late mother's siblings, who also include Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

© Getty Lady Eliza looked beautiful in bridal white

The Prince of Wales spoken about the King's cancer diagnosis for the first time at the fundraising gala as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their "kind messages of support".

During his speech, he also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery.

He told guests: "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.

"It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."

WATCH: Prince William reunited with Tom Cruise at London gala

William had temporarily stepped back from royal duties during Kate's 13-day stay in hospital in order to care for his wife and their three children.