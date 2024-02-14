Prince William's life in pictures: from Diana's little boy to Kate's devoted husband and family man

As heir to the British throne and the first-born child of King Charles and his late wife Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William was destined to be in the public eye from the moment he arrived into the world.

The Prince of Wales, a title he was given in September 2022 by Charles upon the late Queen Elizabeth II's death, was born on 21 June 1982.

We've followed his life from his early years at Kensington Palace, schooling at prestigious Eton College, and finally his years at the University of St Andrews, where he met his future wife Princess Kate. The couple married in 2011 and now William, 41, is a devoted family man to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Take a look at William's best photos so far...

William's birth in 1982 © Getty The future King was born in June 1982 at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. It was the same place where he would go on to welcome his own three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Young Prince William at home © Getty Seven-month-old Prince William was wide-eyed and adorable on his father Charles' lap as the family-of-three had their photo snapped at home in Kensington Palace in February 1983.



Baby's first tour © Getty A ten-month-old William joined his parents on his first tour abroad to New Zealand in 1983.

Young William playing with Prince Harry © Getty William became a big brother to Prince Harry in September 1984. Here the two boys are pictured in their playroom at Kensington Palace in 1985.

Puzzles with Princess Diana © Getty Doting mother Princess Diana is pictured helping her little boy put together a set of puzzles while at the family's Kensington Palace home in 1985.



First day of nursery © Getty A big milestone for William, as he started his first day of nursery at Mrs. Mynor's Nursery school in Notting Hill, London in September 1985.

Christmas 1986 © Getty The family-of-four – plus one furry friend! Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed for this cosy portrait with the boys in front of the fireplace at Kensington Palace in December 1986.



Young William's first day of school © Getty In 1987, William moved to Wetherby School, also in London.

Holidaying in Spain © Getty William and his family enjoyed a holiday with the Spanish royals at the Marivent Palace in Majorca, Spain, in the summer of 1987.

Christmas at Sandringham © Getty William attends the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 1988, a tradition he continues to this day.

Trooping the Colour © Getty Another royal tradition William still takes part in to this day, Trooping the Colour! Here he is pictured as a young boy in 1989.

Skiing holiday in Austria © Getty Showing off his skiing skills from a young age, William, pictured in 1991, enjoys a family holiday in Lech, Austria.

Day out at Thorpe Park © Shutterstock Fun times for Diana and her boys at Thorpe Park amusement park in 1993.

First day at Eton © Getty How time flies! In 1995, William was preparing for his first day at Eton, a prestigious boarding school with links to the royal family.

Just weeks before Diana's death © Getty A bittersweet photo, snapped near the River Dee on the royals' Balmoral Estate on 12 August 1997. The photo, which shows a 15-year-old William growing into a happy, dashing young man, was taken just weeks before his mother Diana's tragic death in a car accident that summer.



His mother's funeral © Princess Diana Archive A devastating day for William, he is pictured on the day of his mother's funeral service in September 1997, alongside Harry, Charles, and his uncle Charles Spencer.

Cooking at school © Getty In June 2000, William showed he was picking up more than academic skills during his boarding school days at Eton. Here, the young royal wears an apron and looks fully focused as he whips up a paella in the kitchen.



Gap year in Chile © Getty In 2000, Prince William was setting set hearts aflutter as a major teen idol! Here, the second-in-line relaxes with a book during his Raleigh International Expedition in southern Chile. He's pictured in the team's accommodation in the village of Tortel.



First day of university © Getty After graduating from Eton, Prince William was ready to head off to university! Here he is in September 2001, on his first day at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.



Fun at university © Getty William had the best time at university, after he changed from history of art to geography in his first year. It was where he was able to act like any other regular student and where he met his future wife Kate.

Graduation day © Getty The future King graduated in June 2005.

Embarking on a military career © Getty After university, William decided to embark on a military career. Lieutenant Wales, as he was known, was admitted to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in January 2006.

Flying officer © Getty Prince William began an intensive RAF course to learn how to fly in January 2007. Here he is pictured undertaking pre-training tests with the RAF in November 2007.



Engaged to be married © Getty The moment everyone had been waiting for! Prince William proposed to his girlfriend Kate Middleton in October 2010 on a romantic trip to Kenya, and the engagement was announced the month after.

Wedding bells © Getty A spectacular wedding at Westminster Abbey! William and Kate tied the knot in April 2011 in front of 1,900 guests.

Birth of first child © Getty A day he'll never forget, William became a father for the first time on 22 July 2013 with the birth of Prince George.

Arrival of his daughter © Chris Jackson And he became a dad girl in May 2015, with the arrival of his second child and daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Third time's a charm © Getty Little Prince Louis was born, again at the Lindo Wing, in April 2018.

The Queen's funeral © Getty A day that will go down in history, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September 2022. Prince William, along with his wife Kate, his brother Harry, and his sister-in-law Meghan, is pictured a few days later.

King Charles' coronation © Getty In May 2023, King Charles' official coronation took place, with William playing a starring role.