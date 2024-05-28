Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William beam in unearthed photo from surprise B&B stay
Princess Kate and Prince William beam in unearthed photo from surprise B&B stay

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a trip to South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales in April 2023

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
22 minutes ago
A local bed and breakfast shared a previously never-seen-before photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales, taken during an official trip to Wales in April last year.

Prince William and Kate stayed at the Duffryn Mawr, a beautiful country house on the edge of the Brecon Beacons, during their visit to the South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales.

The sweet snap uploaded to the B&B's Facebook page on 27 April 2023 showed the royal couple smiling as they happily posed with staff members outside the stunning property.

William was pictured wearing a dark coat over a shirt and tie, while Kate donned a checked Zara midi dress and a black coat – the same outfits the pair wore to visit the Aberfan memorial on 28 April.  

William and Kate with staff outside the Duffryn Mawr B&B in Wales in April 2023
William and Kate smiling with staff outside the Duffryn Mawr Country House, taken in April 2023

"It's been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr! We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here," the caption on the Facebook post read.

It's understood that the couple stayed for one night during their trip to their namesake country, dining at The Bluebell Country Inn, a small independent restaurant in the heart of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park before retiring to the Duffryn Mawr B&B, owned by the Bluebell.

William and Kate are said to have wanted to show their support to small Welsh businesses and enjoyed their stay at the country house.

The B&B features 7 en-suite bedrooms, accommodating 16 people, with guests having access to its facilities, which include a kitchen, bar, games room and a spa with a steam room and a hot tub.

William and Kate visit Aberfan Memorial Garden© Getty
William and Kate were wearing the same outfits they wore to visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden

During their two-day visit in April 2023, William and Kate met with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, where the pair had a go at abseiling and took part in medical support exercises. 

They also made a stop at Dowlais Rugby Club where they ordered pizzas for the mountain rescue team. Relive the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: William and Kate buy pizza for mountain rescue team in Wales

The unearthed photograph of William and Kate comes amid the Princess's recovery from her ongoing cancer treatment.

 Kate has been spotted out and about in recent weeks while undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment, HELLO! understands.

 The mother-of-three, 42, has taken a step back from royal duties to aid her recovery, having revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message in March.

LISTEN: Why the Duke of Westminster's godson Prince George is not attending his wedding

