Meghan Markle looks ultra stylish as she steps out for lunch date with friends at Cipriani in Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was all smiles during a recent outing pictured in Daily Mail with friends in the luxurious enclave of Beverly Hills.

The 42-year-old, formerly known for her role on Suits, opted for a chic and effortless ensemble, pairing a black mock turtleneck with flowing Ulla Johnson slacks for a lunch gathering at the newly opened Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

This Italian restaurant, a new gem in the crown of a storied fourth-generation family brand with roots in Venice, Milan, New York, and Las Vegas, has quickly become a hotspot since its doors opened in January.

Meghan's appearance was notably solo, as Prince Harry was absent from the luncheon, underscoring the couple's current phase of increasing their public engagements independently.

She elevated her simple yet elegant attire with a luxurious Max Mara brown cashmere overcoat, adding a touch of sophistication with its lustrous finish, and a matching Cesta Collective handbag gracefully tucked under her arm.

Her footwear choice—a pair of black-and-blue Aquazurra Fenix flats featuring unique cutouts—blended comfort with style, while black aviator Givenchy sunglasses added a touch of Hollywood glamor to her look.

Her dark hair, styled in long, lustrous curls, elegantly framed her face as she made her way from the restaurant to a waiting black SUV, seamlessly merging royal grace with the laid-back Los Angeles vibe.

Meghan's public outing coincided with her involvement in a heartfelt virtual event for an animal charity in London, spotlighting her and Harry's recent launch of the Sussex.com website.

This platform served as the medium for announcing her participation in the opening of a new wing at the animal charity, named in honor of her late friend, Oli Juste. Juste, a beloved dog trainer and behaviorist who passed away in 2022, was remembered by Meghan in an emotional video address during which she expressed her profound sorrow upon learning of his death.

In her tribute, shared on Sussex.com, Meghan included a touching photograph of herself, clad in an elegant beige coat, as she connected with a Jack Russell Terrier.

Her message to the Mayhew animal charity, where the Oli Juste wing was inaugurated, overflowed with gratitude for the team's dedication to realizing this project.

"It was so important to find a way to celebrate Oli's memory in a manner that he would have loved," Meghan remarked, highlighting Mayhew's pivotal role as a "beacon of hope" and exemplifying the impactful outcomes of collective effort and compassion.

