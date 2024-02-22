King Charles III throughout the years

King Charles has had a hectic start to 2024 following the monarch's cancer diagnosis on 5 February. On 21 February, the King resumed in-person meetings as he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for their weekly audience.

Throughout his life, the King has faced many challenges and memorable moments with the monarch's life often being captured in impressive portraits from his birth, to becoming a father for the first time with his own children.

Scroll down to see the King's pivotal life moments told in official portraits…

A King is born – 1948 © Central Press Born on 14 November 1948, Charles will have had no idea of the future that was destined for him. In his first official photograph, the future King was all bundled up in his basket. What a sweet sight!



And then there were two – 1954 © Bettmann Although Anne was born in 1950, we couldn't help but share this sweet photo of the late Queen with Charles and Anne. The snap, which was taken in 1954, showcases the close bond between the growing family.



Andrew makes three – 1960 © Bettmann The future King gained another sibling in 1960, and in this sweet snap at Balmoral the royal could be seen sat with his parents and siblings with a young Prince Andrew on Philip's knee. One of the Queen's beloved corgis even got in on the action!



The final sibling – 1960s © Anwar Hussein Charles's youngest sibling, Prince Edward, was born in 1964, and this family portrait from the decade showcases the close bond between the royal family. Each member looks into another's eyes, with Charles linking up with the late Queen and Philip meeting the gaze of his only daughter. Meanwhile, Andrew keeps an eye on his younger brother.



Military service – 1976 © Frank Barratt Following his education, Charles entered into active military service, and spent his final year as the commander of HMS Bronington, a coastal minehunter. In this photo taken onboard in 1976, the future King is seen with a photograph of his grandmother, the Queen Mother. PHOTO: King Charles photographed by Rankin in striking birthday portrait DISCOVER: Prince George destined to have unique bond with his 'mentor' grandfather King Charles

Happily engaged – 1981 © Tim Graham Charles and Diana had been seeing each other for several months before the royal got down on one knee for the future Princess of Wales. The pair looked so happy in this photo, with Diana showing off her sparkling sapphire engagement ring.



Charles and Diana's big day – 1981 © David Levenson Five months after proposing to Diana, Charles walked down the aisle with his blushing bride. This official portrait was commissioned following the pair's wedding and captures their love, as well as Diana's impressive wedding dress.



A royal heir – 1982 © Mirrorpix Charles and Diana's first son, Prince William, was born in 1982, and he proved to be a breakout star during their royal tour of Australia. In this sweet snap, the family enjoyed some playtime while Down Under.



A second Prince – 1984 © Anwar Hussein The couple's second son, Prince Harry, was born in 1984. Despite Harry being the main focus on the day of his christening in this family portrait, it was William who stole the show, entertaining his family with his antics.



A special day for Prince William – 1997 © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Although 1997 would be remembered by Charles and his sons for the death of Princess Diana, it also marked an important moment for William, as the royal was confirmed into the Church of England. The snap didn't capture Charles at his most glamorous with the royal appearing to be mid-blink as he sat with the late Queen, Diana and his sons.



A second love – 2005 © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Charles's heart was always with Queen Camilla, and the pair reconciled their romance following his divorce from Princess Diana. In 2005, Charles proposed marriage to his beloved and the pair walked down the aisle later that year.



The Queen's funeral – 2022 © MARCO BERTORELLO Charles found himself thrust into the spotlight following the death of his mother in 2022. The new King led the nation in mourning for the late monarch, keeping duty at the forefront of his mind. Charles led the procession at his mother's funeral, following her coffin closely.



The coronation – 2023 © OLI SCARFF Charles held his coronation in 2023 and was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. In this photo, the new King and Queen stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of the assembled crowds.

