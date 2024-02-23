The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh step out for joint sporty outing in Manchester

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed an action-packed afternoon in Manchester on Friday.

Prince Edward, who turns 60 next month, and his wife Sophie, 59, stepped out together for the British Cycling National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre in the city.

And the sporty pair got stuck in, trying their hand at adaptive cycling as they met participants of the Limitless accessible cycling programme.

Run by British Cycling, it provides cycling opportunities for disabled people, regardless of age, impairment and ability.

Sophie, who looked chic in a navy blazer, trousers and a striped top, made a new four-legged friend as she met a guide dog during an adaptive cycling demonstration.

The Duchess is the patron of the British Cycling Federation and also watched some of the day one events in the Velodrome, including Women's Scratch Qualification, Final Para-Cycling C1-5 Time Trial and Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals.

© Getty Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie tried adaptive cycling

Back in 2016, Sophie took on the Diamond Challenge when she cycled 450 miles from Edinburgh to London in support of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

Meanwhile, Edward, who is President of Sport and Recreation Alliance, also had separate solo engagements at the Royal Exchange Theatre and University Academy 92 and Shockout Arts.

© Getty Sophie met a guide dog during the demonstration

It's been a busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. On Tuesday, Edward travelled to Oxford, where he learnt about the Old Fire Station's partnership with Crisis to support those experiencing homelessness in the area.

He also stopped at the community-owned and run Flo's – the Place in the Park – to meet local volunteers helping to tackle food poverty and later met staff and artists at the Story Museum.

© Getty Sophie watched riders in action

Meanwhile, the Duchess visited the London College of Fashion on Monday, where she viewed the Postgraduate Class of 2024 exhibition and observed a digital garment fitting.

Sophie, who is patron of LCF, opted for a navy blue Emilia Wickstead shirt dress for her engagement.

© Getty Sophie looked chic in a navy and striped ensemble

The Edinburghs reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey, with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16. Lady Louise is currently in the second year of her English degree at St Andrews University in Scotland while James will sit his GCSEs this May.