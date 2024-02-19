Duchess Sophie is effortlessly elegant in waist-cinching dress for special appearance

The Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to London College of Fashion's new East Bank campus, so naturally, she did it in style. The royal – a patron of the University of the Arts London – was treated to a glimpse of the Postgraduate Class of 2024 exhibition on Monday.

© Instagram Duchess Sophie was given a glimpse of LCF's Postgraduate Class of 2024 exhibition

The exhibition showcased the produce of courses including Fashion Artefact, Fashion Photography, and Costume Design for Performance.

During the visit, Sophie, 59, spent time with students at the Digital Learning Lab too, before observing a digital garment fitting.

© Instagram The royal sported a navy shirt dress

Demonstrating her sartorial elegance, the wife of Prince Edward opted for a timeless shirt dress in navy. Accessorised to perfection, Sophie polished off her ensemble with matching navy court shoes, and a metallic silver clutch bag.

© Instagram Duchess Sophie got to try out a digital garment fitting

As for her hair, the royal swept her blonde locks into a low chignon, allowing her statement black pearl earrings to take centre stage. Sophie typically prefers natural, dewy makeup, and on Monday, she kept to her winning formula once more, pairing a soft smokey eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a berry-kissed lip.

It's been a busy month for the Duchess, who recently returned home from a trip to the French Alps.

Just a fortnight ago, Sophie was pictured on the slopes of Meribel, France where she attended the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships in her role as Patron of The UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association.

© UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association The mum-of-two has just returned home to the UK after a trip to the French Alps

A proficient skier herself, the 59-year-old was seen presenting medals to the Downhill athletes before attending a dinner at Hôtel L'Eterlou in celebration of the event.

We would expect nothing less than a perfectly curated ski-appropriate wardrobe from the glamorous Duchess, and sure enough, Sophie was a total snow bunny on the slopes as she rocked her much-loved Sweaty Betty 'Moritz Soft Shell Ski Trousers'.

The Duchess paired her white bottoms with a red and blue crew neck jumper emblazoned with a knitted bear. Her vibrant knitwear from Perfect Moment Sports was layered over a chic grey turtleneck, while the royal added a pair of oversized sunglasses and white ski boots to complete her chalet girl aesthetic.

Sophie's trip to France came just days before Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles' cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch is feeling "very positive" about his treatment and we know that doctors caught the cancer early.

In the meantime, it has been suggested that the royal family will rally together, with Queen Camilla and Prince William expected to shoulder more responsibilities. As working royals, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie may also take on extra duties in the coming months.