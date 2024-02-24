Meghan Markle is gorgeous in stunning new photo as she celebrates cause close to her heart

Meghan Markle has celebrated Black History Month through a post on Archewell, which highlighted museums and other cultural spaces across the United States which are focused on Black history.

The post also included several black-and-white photos of the Skirball Cultural Center, which Meghan and the Archewell team had recently visited. In the low-key appearance, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen in a large overcoat with her hair tied up in a bun. The royal mum-of-two accessorised with a pair of earrings and large bag, while finishing off her outfit with a pair of flats.

The Duchess appeared to be absorbing all the information, looking deep in thought as observed photographs and text from the cultural centre.

The post from Archewell read: "During Black History Month, The Archewell Foundation continued to celebrate the many Black leaders and changemakers who have made a significant global impact on policy, culture, and society.

© Monica Schipper Black History Month is a cause close to Meghan's heart

"During a recent team visit to the Skirball Cultural Center to the powerful exhibit 'This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,' we were reminded once again of the enduring spirit of those who fought tirelessly for justice and equality, and of the profound impact that individuals can have in shaping a more equitable and inclusive future."

The post concluded with recommendations of other institutions to visit that focused on Black history, including Art + Practice in California, The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in North Carolina, The Legacy Museum in Alabama, the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Ohio, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC and the virtual Coretta Scott Rose Gallery.

© Getty The Duchess had headed out with members of her team

Black History Month has long been important to the Duchess of Sussex and in 2022, she penned a passionate op-ed to mark the event, which is marked throughout February in the United States.

"The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today," the Duchess said. "Judge Jackson's nomination has opened new ground for women's representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from."

© Getty Meghan and Harry founded Archewell after leaving the royal family

Meghan added: "For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let's remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story."

The new Archewell post comes just weeks after Meghan and her husband Prince Harry launched their new website, sussex.com.

© Getty The royal couple recently launched a new website

As well as linking to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, the site links back to the controversial Sussex Royal website that the couple launched to coincide with their announcement of their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020. HELLO! understands the site is linked to Sussex.com as a cultural and historical reference and separate to the new website.

It is thought the Duke and Duchess will also use the new site as a platform for personal and official updates, such as the pair's recent trip to Vancouver, which the pair visited ahead of the Invictus Games, which will be held in the Canadian city in 2025.