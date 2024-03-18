Princess Charlene's most glamorous moment dripping in diamonds and Dior will make you double take

At 46, Princess Charlene of Monaco has had some spectacular sartorial moments in the spotlight.

From Olympic swimmer to Prince Albert's royal bride, the Bulawayo native has developed a penchant for impeccable outfits - and an array of unique hairstyles to match.

In 2013, the mother-of-two had one of her most memorable style moments when she and her husband turned heads at the MONAA (Monaco Against Autism) Gala; a lavish mid-winter extravaganza of art, fashion, fundraising and performance held at Monte Carlo's Sporting Club.

Princess Charlene looked breathtaking as she wore a custom Dior couture gown made from rich royal blue velvet.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for the MONAA Gala

The sleeveless dress, which boasted an elegant scoop neckline, perfectly hugged the royal's athletic silhouette, cascading to the floor in a flattering column-like skirt. Princess Charlene teamed her outfit with Dior heels, dripping in diamond accessories by Graff jewellers.

As for beauty, the Monegasque royal opted for classic Hollywood glamour in a timeless red lipstick. She sported her usual platinum blonde pixie cut, but wore her fringe in a dramatic, 1920s style wave.

Prince Albert looked dapper but understated in a smart black tuxedo, letting his wife steal the spotlight in her glittering Dior ensemble.

© Getty Prince's Albert II of Monaco joined his wife Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene's eye for velvet didn't end with her royal blue number in 2003. For the Princier family's Christmas card in 2023, the Princess once again wore a sumptuous velvet gown.

The piece was a figure-hugging style with a cowl one-shoulder neckline and ruching around the waist, rendered from a rich olive-hued velvet.

The couple's twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, looked equally sweet in the festive photograph. Prince Jacques twinned with his father in a black two-piece suit and green silk bow tie, while Princess Gabriella channelled her mother in an adorable deep purple velvet dress and sparkly shoes.

© Palais Princier de Monaco Princess Charlene and Prince Albert pose with their two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Despite her shift from Olympian to style icon appearing so effortless, Princess Charlene told Tatler in 2020 that giving up her former, sporty life to pursue a life of royalty with her husband wasn't an easy decision.

"Giving up competitive swimming was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make," she told the publication.

© Getty Charlene went from professional swimmer to Monaco's Princess

Speaking of her first major fashion moment as Prince Albert's girlfriend, the South African royal said her first appearance at the glittering Red Cross Ball was a "baptism of fire".

"'I was used to living in a swimsuit and totally clueless about fashion. The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon. I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself and painted my nails red."