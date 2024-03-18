Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's disappointment as beloved team miss out on Six Nations title
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Anne's disappointment as beloved team miss out on Six Nations title

The Princess Royal was pictured at the Six Nations final in Dublin

2 minutes ago
Princess Anne watching match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

There was disappointment for the Princess Royal over the weekend as Scotland's rugby team narrowly missed out on winning the Six Nations title.

Loyal supporter Princess Anne, 73, was pictured in the stands at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday with President of the Scottish Rugby Union, Colin Rigby, and IRFU senior vice-president, Declan Madden.

She donned a dark blue ensemble and a tartan scarf, along with her silver and amethyst brooch she wears to games.

The Princess has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986 and rarely misses a match.

But sadly, after taking an early lead, Scotland were later defeated by Ireland, with the match ending 17 – 13 to the home side.

Anne revealed how the patronage came about when she appeared on her son-in-law Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, last September.

"It was an accident, they asked me to go and open the East Stand [at Murrayfield Stadium] when it was built," she said. "I had about two weeks' notice because they had been let down, I can't remember who by, and as it happened, the horse was lame and I wasn't competing at the weekend, so I went. About a month later, they asked me if I wanted to become patron."

Anne was seated with Colin Rigby, left, and Declan Madden, right© Getty
Anne was seated with Colin Rigby, left, and Declan Madden, right

Speaking about her passion for the sport, Anne said: "Everything that rugby gives, I'm talking about exercise and team sports in general, but I do think rugby offers a variety of talents in one team. And you have to look out for each other and that's a different sort of responsibility within a team structure. They're not all the same, you can have different skills."

Princess Anne speaking with Colin Rigby© Getty
Anne sported her silver and amethyst brooch for the match

Anne's attendance at the Six Nations final came after the four-day Cheltenham Festival, where the Princess made three appearances.

She joined her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, at the racecourse in Gloucestershire, and wowed in an array of bold coats and hats for her outings.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival© Getty
Princess Anne at Cheltenham on Thursday

Anne had a successful equestrian career in her youth, becoming the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, taking part in the 1976 Games in Montreal. She also won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

Zara has followed in her mother's footsteps, winning the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and bringing home a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Team GB's eventing team.

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more