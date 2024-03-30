Peter Phillips' daughter Isla is the cutest little sister to sibling Savannah - see their playful bond in photos

A very happy birthday to Peter and Autumn Phillips' youngest daughter Isla, who turned 12 on 29th March.

The young royal is in her last year before becoming a teenager and judging by previous photographs, Isla enjoys life to the full.

WATCH: Isla Phillips' adorable reaction to seeing herself on screen

We often see Princess Anne's granddaughter having fun at outdoor events with her sister Savannah and her royal cousins Mia and Lena, daughters of Zara and Mile Tindall.

Most adorable is the playful bond Isla shares with her 13-year-old sister - from giving piggybacks to eating ice creams together, the Phillips girls are a cute duo. See their sweetest moments in pictures below...

Toddler fun © Getty What an adorable snap! Taken back in 2013 at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in Minchinhampton, sisters Isla and Savannah have a ball playing with their grandmother Princess Anne's shepherds crook.

Piggyback time © Getty A sweet sibling moment here as Isla got a piggyback from her big sister at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. The siblings looked similar with their blonde locks and dungaree outfits.



Balcony giggles © getty The sisters shared a giggle in June 2017 when they watched the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade. Isla clearly found big sister Savannah cheeky expression super funny.

Bonding with their cousins © Getty The siblings look to have had a blast chasing their cousin Mia Tindall, daughter of royal couple Zara and Mike. Isla follows Savannah's lead as they appear to play 'It'.

Fun with dad © Getty The girls use their dad Peter Phillips as a climbing frame at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing. It looks like the trio had a laugh together - and we're loving the matching family denim!

With Granny Anne © Getty The cutest picture! Savannah and Isla Phillips run alongside their grandmother Princess Anne back in 2015 at the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park. Little Isla looks determined to keep up with her big sister as they enjoy the great outdoors.