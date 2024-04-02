Meghan Markle turns storyteller during heartwarming visit to children's hospital

The Duchess of Sussex delighted young patients as she joined them for storytime to support an annual fundraiser.

Meghan, 42, got into character as she read Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw A Cat as she read to the youngsters at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) during an outing last Thursday.

In a heartwarming video, the mom-of-two was seen engaging the children as she asked them questions involving counting, colors and problem-solving, exclaiming: "This was a great choice friends," after reading Pete the Cat.

See more from storytime with the Duchess in the video below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle excitedly reads to patients at children's hospital

After the reading session, Meghan, wearing a floral printed Oscar de la Renta dress, posed for photographs with the young patients, showing each one the snaps from an instant camera.

The Duchess also met with staff at the children's hospital, a 90-minute drive from her and Prince Harry's family home in Montecito.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan captivated the children as she read

Meghan took part in CHLA's Literally Healing, a reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens patients' families through additional therapeutic literary resources.

It's part of the hospital's month-long campaign, Make March Matter, an annual fundraiser which "unites celebrities, businesses and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures".

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan supported the hospital's Make March Matter campaign

Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care. The campaign has raised more than $10 million for CHLA since 2016.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan stayed and chatted with the youngsters and staff after the session

The Duchess is no stranger to storytelling, having penned her best-selling children's book, The Bench, in 2021. Meghan revealed that her husband Harry and firstborn, Archie, were the inspiration behind the sweet tale.

Just a couple of months after its release, the Duchess read The Bench to a group of second graders at a school in Harlem when Harry and Meghan carried out a two-day trip to New York.

