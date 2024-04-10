Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry 'eager to return to London' in part-time working royal role – exclusive
Prince Harry 'eager to return to London' to help royal family amid health crises

Is a part-time working royal role on the cards?

39 minutes ago
Prince William at High Court
Sarah Trumbley
Toronto
The Duke of Sussex is said to be "eager to return to London" to help "take up some of the slack" as the royal family faces low resources, amid King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada, Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, argued that Prince Harry is looking forward to coming back to the UK next month for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games – and that he believes Harry would be open to the idea of working as a part-time royal.

"In fact, he's eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis," the author told HELLO! Canada contributor Chris Daniels.

HELLO! Canada cover
Read the full interview in HELLO! Canada

He also believes it would be in the King's best interests to grant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the part-time roles they had originally asked for. 

"If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get."

Prince Harry in red jacket and Meghan in red caped dress© Getty
"Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get"

However, even if Harry is ready for reconciliation, his closest family members might not be.

Given just 45 minutes with his father after he flew to the UK following news of the King's cancer diagnosis in February, Harry also asked to meet with his brother, "but William refused," said Christopher, who maintains "bitterness" still exists between the brothers since Harry released his take-no-prisoners memoir Spare in 2023.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's private lunch with King Charles amid cancer announcement

"Keep in mind that the Prince of Wales is saddled with the enormous responsibility of holding both his family and the monarchy together while his wife and father cope with their serious medical issues.

"He simply doesn't have the bandwidth to deal with the baggage that inevitably accompanies Harry.

"Having the 'spare' back in the royal fold would simply be an enormous distraction, despite his good intentions."

The full interview is out in HELLO! Canada, which hits stands on Thursday. 

