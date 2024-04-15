James Middleton shares the most adorable photo of son Inigo after spending special day with family

James Middleton shared the most precious family photo to mark his 37th birthday on Monday.

In honour of the special occasion, Princess Kate's younger brother took to Instagram with a heartwarming image of himself sweetly holding his baby son Inigo.

The father-son duo looked so sweet in the snapshot dressed in matching black berets. Beaming from ear to ear, James could be seen wearing a khaki linen shirt, whilst little Inigo melted hearts in a white top and fluffy grey leggings.

In his caption, James shared a glimpse inside his birthday celebrations and penned: "Matching berets to celebrate my birthday [red balloon emoji]. Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs [red heart emoji]."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock James Middleton and Alizee live in Berkshire with Inigo and their six dogs

The entrepreneur's fans and friends flooded the comments section with wholesome birthday well-wishes. "Happy Birthday!!! Family and dogs and cake!! How much better can it get!! Have a wonderful day," wrote one, while another added: "Wonderful picture! Happy birthday. You are carrying the best gift."

Whilst it's not known how James celebrated his special day, given his proximity to his parents Carole and Michael Middleton and his sister Pippa, it seems likely that James celebrated with his loved ones.

© Getty Images James shares a close bond with his sisters Pippa and Kate

In particular, it seems the 37-year-old shares a very close bond with his sisters Kate and Pippa. Following his sister Kate's cancer diagnosis back in March, James was quick to rally around his sister in a loving show of support.

In tribute to his sister, the father-of-one opted to upload a touching throwback image which showed James and Kate as children, beaming for the camera whilst enjoying a walk in the countryside. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he wrote in his caption. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

In October last year, meanwhile, James and his wife Alizee Thevenet quietly welcomed their first child. They announced their joyous family news on social media with an adorable photo of their baby boy surrounded by their beloved pet pooches.

Alongside the images, James wrote: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

© Instagram James and Alizee are doting parents to a son called Inigo

"We have settled into our new life as parents and I've told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)".

He added: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."