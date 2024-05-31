James Middleton reveals incredibly 'special moment' involving son Inigo – see heartwarming video

Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton, 37, has taken to Instagram to share the sweetest video of his family from a talk he gave about his new book, Meet Ella, which is out in September and will detail his special bond with his therapy dog as well as how he coped with losing Ella in 2023.

The idyllic video shows two of James's dogs lounging around in the grass as baby Inigo looks on, sweetly dressed in a blue onesie and mum Alizée plays with one of the dogs.

WATCH: James Middleton's family soak up the sun

James wrote: "I wish moments like this could last forever," followed by a heart and a pawprint emoji.

He continued: "This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella. Ella introduced me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us. So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment."

© Instagram James also shared a sweet photo of his wife and baby

The story of how James met future wife Alizée is so sweet, as James revealed in a piece for The Telegraph in March 2021.

He wrote: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

© Getty James met Alizee Thevenet in 2021

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

It looks like Alizée shares her husband's love for dogs too as she plays with one in the sun.

© Instagram Inigo and his fluffy companion look out over the field

All the Middleton family have close relationships with their furry companions, but especially James, whose therapy dog Ella helped him through struggles with his mental health.

That close bond inspired him to start his business, Ella & Co., to help dogs become healthier and happier. James has an incredible six dogs: Zulu, Luna, Inka, Mabel, Nala and Isla, and his family grew by one more in October 2023 when his adorable son Inigo was born.

It already looks like baby Inigo will have a close relationship with dogs too, just like his dad.