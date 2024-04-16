Prince William announces return to royal duties after spending a month with his family in Norfolk

Prince William has confirmed his return to work after spending a month away from public duties to be with his wife Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Easter period.
On Tuesday, Kensington Palace announced the Prince of Wales will visit Surrey and West London on Thursday to spotlight the community and environmental impact organisations in the area are having through their work.
The young family spent the Easter holiday together as they adjusted to Princess Kate's recent health diagnosis.
In March, in an emotional video message, the Princess of Wales, 42, revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.
Prince William and Kate - along with their three children - all missed the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following the announcement.
In the message revealing the diagnosis, the Princess said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.
"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.
"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
Despite keeping a low profile, Prince William and his eldest son Prince George delighted royal watchers when they attended an Aston Villa match together last Thursday. This sighting marked their first public outing since Princess Kate's health announcement.
George, who sported an Aston Villa scarf, looked happy as the father-and-son duo celebrated the club's 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.
On Thursday, Prince William's first visit will be to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, where he will see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations.
The Prince will then visit a youth centre in West London which receives regular deliveries of surplus food from Surplus to Supper, and will hear about how this helps the young people it supports.
In a statement, released by Kensington Palace, a spokesperson said: "Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change.
"Protecting the environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales's key priorities and in 2020 he launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize and platform to discover, award, celebrate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.
"In 2021, The City of Milan won an Earthshot Prize in the 'Build a Waste-Free World' category for its innovative Food Hubs that collect excess food and distribute it to the communities who need it."