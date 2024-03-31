Prince William and Princess Kate interrupt Easter break for this special reason

The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their Easter break to share a string of social media posts highlighting some of their key royal moments and engagements from the month of March.

Taking to Instagram Stories at the weekend, Prince William and Princess Kate's social media team uploaded a series of photos and video snippets which they introduced as their "March rewind."

Among the highlights, William, 41 and Kate, 42, included nods to celebrating St David's Day, celebrating their Welsh regiments, the Earthshot Prize launchpad, Commonwealth Day 2024, meeting brilliant young people, celebrating 25 years of the Diana Award, St Patrick's Day, and tackling homelessness in Sheffield."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and Prince William attended the Commonwealth Day service

The royal couple moreover paid tribute to Princess Kate's deeply moving cancer diagnosis message which they captioned "A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales."

© Getty Images Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy

They posted a similar update over on X (formerly Twitter), with each event appearing in its own 'tweet'. William and Kate only introduced this novel 'rewind' feature back in October 2023. Since its inception, royal fans have backed the concept, thanking the royal couple for their concise round-ups.

Reacting to their March synopsis, one royal follower penned: "Absolutely love the rewinds. Thinking of all of you," while another wrote: "Your rewinds are really appreciated, thank you."

Prince William and Princess Kate's social media message comes after they kicked off their private Easter break with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis broke up for Easter last week

The Telegraph reports that the family will be heading to their country residence Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is located close to the Sandringham Estate, to spend time away from the public eye in the wake of Kate's "shock" health announcement.

WATCH: Princess of Wales announces she is being treated for cancer in message to the public

Appearing in a moving video message last week, the mother-of-three revealed that she had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment in late February. Kate underwent major surgery in January which, at the time, was non-cancerous, however, she revealed that subsequent tests showed that cancer had been present.

© Getty Images Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a moving video message

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," the royal explained.

She continued: "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

© Getty Images Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

The Wales family typically retreat to Norfolk at this time of year and will likely be residing at their second home, Anmer Hall, until mid-April before William returns to royal duties and the children return to Lambrook for the Summer term.