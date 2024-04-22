Princess Margaret's grandson Sam Chatto shows off incredible talent in rare video

Princess Margaret's artistic grandson Sam Chatto has starred in a rare video giving centre stage to his incredible pottery skills.

In a clip shared to social media by Japanese artist Kazuaki Sakuma, Sam, 28, can be seen transforming a mound of clay into a small, elegant bowl. For the creative occasion, the royal, who is the late Queen Elizabeth II's great nephew, donned a smart blue shirt, baggy blue trousers and a burgundy apron.

The caption, originally in Japanese, read: "All you can hear is birds singing in this studio. A tea tree about to turn into a gentle butterfly before my eyes. And the artists from London spinning the sounds."

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on Sam, with one writing: "Amazing!" while another added: "@samchatto is [a] great artist like we see."

© Getty Images Samuel Chatto attending a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

Sam appears to be following in his family's artistic footsteps. His mother, Lady Sarah, who is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, studied at the Camberwell School of Art and later at the Royal Academy Schools.

She has been exhibiting her paintings at the Redfern Gallery since 1995, and her work has appeared in many other exhibitions. Sam, meanwhile studied History of Art at Edinburgh University and graduated in 2018. The budding artist joined the Royal Drawing School in 2019 and now makes nature-inspired ceramics from his studio in West Sussex.

Judging from photos shared to his Instagram account, his work space is a creative haven complete with bright, cream walls, wooden tables, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and plenty of natural light.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his passion in 2019, Sam explained: "I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school."

© Instagram Sam is a budding potter

Prior to discovering his love of pottery, in 2019 Sam spent six weeks in India where he trained to become a yoga instructor. At the time, he shared news of his exciting achievement on Instagram, writing: "I also had the most amazing six weeks in India, four of which were spent completing my 200hr Yoga Teacher Training!

© Getty Images Lady Sarah with her sons, Samuel and Arthur

"Although I have no plans of teaching anytime soon, it was an incredibly eye opening experience which I am so deeply grateful for."

He added: "I had the pleasure of connecting with so many beautiful, supportive and honest/open/loving people, discovered so much about my body and mind, and have come away with an invaluable practice and a whole family of kind spirited friends."