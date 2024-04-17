Carole and Pippa Middleton's best mother-daughter moments

Carole Middleton shares a close bond with her three children, Catherine, Pippa and James.

The businesswomen has recalled sweet anecdotes about her kids growing up and how she's making memories with her seven grandchildren.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, Carole said of her relationship with her two daughters and her son: "I love it. I'm definitely hands-on. I don't find it complicated. My biggest fear [as her children grew up] was that I'd lose my family, but we've stayed close."

Just like with her eldest daughter Kate, Carole has always supported her middle child, Pippa, through milestones such as her university graduation and her wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

And there's been plenty of sweet mother-daughter outings over the years. Take a look back in the gallery below…

© Ikon Pictures/Shutterstock Proud parents Michael and Carole looked proud as punch on the day that Pippa graduated with a BA Hons in English from the University of Edinburgh. In 2022, the mother-of-three earned her postgraduate master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy from University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

© Shutterstock Mother-daughter day at the races Carole and Pippa looked chic at the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire in 2008. The pair both donned tailored wool coats with knee-high boots and leather gloves.

© Rotello/Mcp/Shutterstock Girls' night out The pair looked suitably dressed for a beach bar party at the Goring Hotel in London, just weeks after William and Kate's royal wedding. Pippa wore a floral mini dress while Carole sported a geometric-printed frock as they attended the opening of Basil's Bar – a replica of one on the Caribbean island of Mustique, where the Middletons have enjoyed sun-soaked family holidays. The Goring Hotel was also where Kate stayed the night before her nuptials.

© Getty Courtside giggles We'd love to know what made Carole and Pippa laugh so much as they watched the men's single quarter-final between Roger Federer and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011. The Middletons are friends with Swiss tennis star Federer and he was even invited to Pippa's wedding.

© Getty Celebrate Carole, Michael and James all turned out to support Pippa at her book launch with the release of Celebrate in 2012, which included tips on party planning.

© Getty Tennis fans Carole and Pippa huddled together as they watched a nail-biting match between Andy Murray and Nicolas Mahut. The Middletons are a sporty bunch with Pippa undertaking a number of challenges over the years, including the 3,000-mile Race Across America and 6.5km swimming competition in Istanbul.

© Getty Twinning in florals The pair made a stylish entrance at Wimbledon in 2017, just a couple of months after Pippa's nuptials. Speaking to The Telegraph, Carole said of her involvement in her daughters Kate and Pippa's weddings: "We talked about music… everything. I was involved lots with both Pip's and Catherine's wedding. But I think the most important thing, as a parent, is to listen to what your daughter wants. You can have all the ideas in the world, but it has to be about them. And don't muscle in on the guest list."

© Getty Family night out Carole and Pippa were among the Middletons to support the Princess of Wales at her Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2022.

