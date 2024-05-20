Chelsea Flower Show day one: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royal arrivals

Spring has sprung, culminating in a magical display at the Chelsea Flower Show. Commencing on Monday 20 May, day one of the annual showcase welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, the couple enjoyed a day out in the sunshine, marvelling at the resplendent and innovative gardens on display.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Chelsea Flower Show

Joining Charles and Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also in attendance. See the best photos from their royal outing…

© Getty King Charles enjoyed an animated conversation with TV presenter and gardening sensation, Alan Titchmarsh.

© Getty Queen Camilla was given a tour of the Bridgerton Garden. According to the official RHS website, the space is inspired by the character Penelope Featherington and symbolises her "journey from being a wallflower to embracing her true self."

© Getty Her Majesty was particularly delighted to see the wicker sculptures of her beloved Jack Russells, Bluebell and Beth. Created by weaver Emma Stothard, they made their debut at the Highgrove Gardens Shop.