Chelsea Flower Show day one: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royal arrivals

Spring has sprung, culminating in a magical display at the Chelsea Flower Show. Commencing on Monday 20 May, day one of the annual showcase welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.
Greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, the couple enjoyed a day out in the sunshine, marvelling at the resplendent and innovative gardens on display.
Joining Charles and Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also in attendance. See the best photos from their royal outing…
Read more
King Charles enjoyed an animated conversation with TV presenter and gardening sensation, Alan Titchmarsh.
Queen Camilla was given a tour of the Bridgerton Garden. According to the official RHS website, the space is inspired by the character Penelope Featherington and symbolises her "journey from being a wallflower to embracing her true self."
Her Majesty was particularly delighted to see the wicker sculptures of her beloved Jack Russells, Bluebell and Beth. Created by weaver Emma Stothard, they made their debut at the Highgrove Gardens Shop.
King Charles appeared in good spirits as he toured the gardens. His Majesty was recently announced as the next Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society.